A local man was struck and killed a speeding Long Island Rail Road train in Southampton Village on Wednesday, August 17. It was the second fatal train incident in Southampton this month.

Police said the Southampton Town Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday reporting the incident, which occurred in the area of N. Bishop Lane and Moses Lane in Southampton. Several patrol units and detectives responded to the scene.

The eastbound train stopped approximately 200 feet east of the Moses Lane train crossing after hitting the male pedestrian, according to police who identified the victim as 57-year-old Southampton resident Rodney Brumsey who was deceased when police arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Brumsey was crossing the tracks near a wooded area and did not respond to a warning horn signaled by the engineer.

Unable to stop in time, the eastbound train fatally struck Brumsey, who according to his Facebook page graduated from Southampton High School and attended Mercy College.

MTA Police are conducting the ongoing investigation.

This is the second pedestrian to die after being hit by an LIRR train in Southampton this month.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 45-year-old Southampton resident Rafal Stoklosa was hit by an eastbound LIRR train west of Hills Station Road bridge in Shinnecock Hills.

Several patrol units and detectives responded to the scene and found Stoklosa’s deceased body on the eastbound side of the tracks. Police said they did not suspect anything criminal led to the death.