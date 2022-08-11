Art Market Hamptons 2022 Arrives at Nova’s Ark

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calling all art enthusiasts from the Hamptons and beyond — the 12th annual Art Market Hamptons is coming to Nova’s Ark Project & Sculpture Park Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to, in your backyard, be able to experience what’s happening around the world from an arts perspective,” says Kelly Freeman, fair director for Agency 21, the event agency for Art Market Hamptons. Agency 21 has also recently worked to create the hit Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet.

Though Art Market Hamptons has been an annual event, this year is going to be a special one. Unlike previous years, 2022 is the first year it will be held at Nova’s Ark Project & Sculpture Park instead of behind the Bridgehampton Museum. Nova’s Ark is a 94-acre property dedicated to the sculptures and art of late artist Nova Mihai Popa.

“Not only are we featuring some of the best local galleries from the North and South Fork, but we also have galleries coming in from around the world,” says Freeman. The vast and beautiful sculpture park will be the temporary home to a total of 85 galleries this week.

From SEIZAN in Japan to Laurent Marthaler Contemporary in Switzerland, this year’s Art Market Hamptons will spotlight art from across the globe. There are also a few Hamptons-based galleries like JUKO Gallery in Bridgehampton or Arte Collective in Southampton.

Some other highlights this year are Tuleste Factory, a New York City-based female-run gallery making its Art Market debut, and VSOP Projects, a Greenport-based gallery that will not only show off their art but have a large-scale installation that greets attendees as they enter.

All art on view is for sale. The fair will be open to select VIPs Thursday, August 11 from 5–6 p.m. and open for fair pass holders from 6–9 p.m. The public hours are Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m.– 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 14 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Art Market Hamptons 2022 and Nova’s Ark Project & Sculpture Park are located at 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. On-site parking will be available along with drinks, food trucks and an outdoor lounge.

Visit artmarkethamptons.com for tickets and more information.