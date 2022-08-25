Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of all the East End has to offer at these exciting family and kids events this week, August 26–29, 2022 — plus 10 go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Swim with the Mermaids

Friday-Thursday, August 26-September 1, 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 2:45 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to splash and dive with your mermaid pals at the Long Island Aquarium. While you’re there, check out the critters, reptiles, penguins and seals that are happily out for viewing.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-2900, longislandaquarium.com

SOFO’s Young Environmentalist Society

Saturday, August 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

This is a special experience for young environmentalists ages 10–16 who are interested in gaining a fuller awareness and understanding of the environment. Explorers will learn about local activism, experienced-based learning and critical thinking.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Harbes Watermelon Harvest

Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the coolest events of summer with plenty of live music, vendors and of course watermelon. Barnyard admission for kiddos includes a musical hayride, pig races, a Sports Zone and bounce pillows.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

iCAMP Summer Camp

Monday-Friday, August 29-September 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Don’t miss the last week to take your campers over to Nova’s Ark Project, where kiddos ages 5–13 can enjoy things like 3D Printing, drones and coding. Little ones ages 3–4 can participate in a Junior Summer Camp with circle time, water games and music. There’s also a Mommy and Me program for those ages 18–35 months, but parent participation is required.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com/summer-camp-hamptons

Shelter island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race

Sunday, August 28, 1-2 p.m.

Sponsor a rubber duck that will swim in the hopes of victory at Chase Creek for $20. You will support the Chamber of Commerce and even have chance to win money.

212 Bridge Street, Shelter Island Heights. 877-893-2290, shelterislandchamber.org/duck-race

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Kiddos love sitting on the patio with colorful umbrellas at Bostwick’s Chowder House, where a Guppy Menu includes options like Kids’ Fish and Chips and Chicken Fingers. Parents will appreciate a grown-up menu with many seafood favorites, cocktails, beer and wine.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Gemelli Gelato

After a day of Hamptons summer fun, take your little sweet tooth over to Gemelli Gelato, where kiddos will enjoy flavors like Cake Batter and Chocolate Elephant. There’s also a lawn where little ones can run around while you relax.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm Preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream

Parents and kiddos rave about this local favorite, which boasts frozen treats and an outdoor area with colorful benches. Enjoy fresh toppings and candy baskets to go every day.

69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior putters.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

