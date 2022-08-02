Hampton Jitney Offers Miraval Berkshires Package

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For those looking for a wellness getaway during the peak months when the leaves change, the Hampton Jitney and Miraval Berkshires have a plan for you.

From August to October 2022, Miraval Berkshires has partnered with the Hampton Jitney to provide a first-class three-hour trip experience from New York City to the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

Miraval Berkshires is a wellness retreat with a mission to inspire individuals. It offers fitness classes and wellness counseling for those seeking much-needed getaways. In their digital device-free environment, they encourage those who stay with them to be present and mindful.

The Jitney transportation is included with your stay at Miraval if you stay mid-week. From Thursday to Sunday, a round trip is $200 per person. In addition, for $175 per person nightly, vacationers get resort credit to use toward spa services or daily activities.

Complimentary daily activities include yoga, meditation, fitness, outdoor activities and wellness lectures. There are other paid activities such as golf, transportation, spa services and private sessions that can be covered by resort credit. Fun fact: Miraval Berkshires’ grounds were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted who also designed Central Park.

If you’re leaving from Manhattan, the Jitney departs every Thursday and Sunday at 8 a.m. from the Park Hyatt New York at 153 W 57th Street. For those heading back to the city, the Jitney leaves every Thursday and Sunday from the Miraval Berkshires at 1:30 p.m.

The Hampton Jitney has been family owned since 1974 and offering the premier commuter motorcoach ever since. Miraval Berkshires is located at 55 Lee Road in Lennox, Massachusetts. Book your package at miravalberkshires.com/packages-specials