More than two decades after the annual tradition began, the Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice is back for its 21st year — and some really special handmade treasures await bidders on Saturday, August 27 at St. Luke’s Church’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton (18 James Lane).

Before the gavel starts banging on Saturday, the event gets underway with a preview at Hoie Hall on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where prospective bidders can take a look at boxes by a wide range of talent.

A brilliant stable of local artists, some of them known around the world, have donated boxes this year to raise money for East End Hospice and their good work providing end-of-life care.

Also on Wednesday, August 24, from 5–7 p.m., the public is invited to a “Meet the Artists” preview reception at Hoie Hall, and anyone interested can find pictures and info about completed boxes on the East End Hospice website, eeh.org.

The 2022 list of artists includes highlights such as Marilyn Church, Leif Hope, Carol Hunt, James Kennedy, Dennis Leri, Christa Maiwald, Fulvio Massi, Daniel Pollera, Gabriele Raacke, Dan Rizzie, Randall Rosenthal, Hans Van de Bovenkamp, Dan Welden and Frank Wimberley.

Each was given similar donated cigar and wine boxes to use as a “canvas” or base to paint, sculpt and collage inside and out, but the end results couldn’t be more varied, whimsical and wonderful.

“The dedication and generosity of so many East End artists to the work of the Hospice over the years is truly remarkable and heartwarming,” local gallerist, curator and longtime benefit chair Arlene Bujese explains, noting that 80-plus artists answered the call to create memorable boxes for this year’s auction.

And on that long list, 13 of them have participated every year since the event’s inception, while nine are making boxes for the first time.

“We are so grateful that so many artists have once again contributed their time, talent and singular creativity to produce these unique works of portable art for this most worthy cause,” Bujese adds.

At the benefit on August 27, a silent auction kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 5:45 p.m., with Lucas Hunt as auctioneer. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Like every year, all proceeds will benefit East End Hospice, which provides care and support for terminally ill patients, their families and loved ones living in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, as well as the town of Brookhaven to the west.

The Box Art Auction specifically benefits residents of communities in the Town of East Hampton.

During the last year, Hospice has cared for 751 patients — more than any other year in the organization’s 30-year history. In addition, 350 clients received grief and bereavement support and 124 campers attended Camp Good Grief, EEH’s camp for grieving children and teens.

“This past year has brought about tremendous challenges for our community,” says Mary C. Crosby, president and CEO of East End Hospice. “Programs such as the Box Art Auction help ensure that every person facing loss has the expert, compassionate care they need at no cost to themselves or their family.”

Speaking of loss, longtime Box Art Auction contributor, and frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist Danny Pollera died unexpectedly on March 4 at age 68, but not before he finished his box for this year’s auction.

Bujese says she believes the simple yet beautiful box, which features an image of a lonely rowboat sitting in still waters without a rower, was the artist’s last painting.

Other standout works include an abstract metal sculpture atop a clear plastic box by Hans Van de Bovenkamp, a Christmas tree-themed assemblage by David Slater, beautiful printmaking work with framed picture and case by Dan Welden, a painted bird portrait by Dan Rizzie, book and case with hand-carved printing plates by Barry McCallion, and a handful of ceramic works integrated with boxes by artists such as Sarah Jaffe Turnbull, Setha Low, Bob Bachler and Robin Gianis.

The Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice is always a fantastic event and a great place to pick up excellent artwork while supporting a valuable local organization.

Learn more at eeh.org.