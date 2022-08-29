L’Epicuriste – New Luxury Pantry Shop in Bridgehampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bridgehampton’s newest destination spot has us licking our lips

It’s no secret that Hamptonites have refined palates. Locals can get the best of the best on the East End, and now, sourcing has become even easier with the opening of L’Epicuriste, a luxury, globally sourced, specialty foods store in Bridgehampton.

Offering a variety of high-quality dried goods and assorted indulgences, most of which haven’t previously been accessible, L’Epicuriste has quickly become a hot spot among locals, foodies and chefs. Highlights include baskets from Ghana, uniquely flavored macarons imported directly from France, a selection of Moroccan spices, linens from Portugal, knives from Japan, one-of-a-kind objects and more.

Looking for a hostess gift? L’Épicuriste has gift baskets that are both pre-selected, as well as ones available to be custom-made. Plus, the store stocks goods and art from local artisans to take taste and flavor beyond the kitchen, including bouquets from botanical atelier Missi Flowers and artwork from local artist Sydney Albertini.

Located on Main Street in Bridgehampton, L’Epicuriste, was founded by financier turned designer Charles de Viel Castel after he found himself unable to find key and quality ingredients to cook with. We chatted with the new shop owner to find out more about his specialty store.

A Chat with L’Épicuriste Owner Charles de Viel Castel

Can you tell us about your shop and how you came to open it?

The idea came after spending many years and much of my time in the Hamptons on the hunt for ingredients that proved difficult to find here. I started speaking with local chefs who told me that they have to order or ship their ingredients from other areas, and a lightbulb went off.

While the pantry and specialty items formed the initial concept of the store, tabletop and gifting naturally followed. Along with the assortment of culinary goods, we have a selection of knives from Japan, custom cutting boards, home scents and soaps, custom embroidered linens and beautiful tableware, all collected from international destinations.

Our gift baskets tie all of these categories together with a bow. While it is the perfect place to pick something up for your host or hostess, our customers can’t resist stocking up for themselves as well.

What’s your perfect Hamptons day?

Time spent with my wife and children, a dip in the ocean at Gibson Beach, a visit to L’Epicuriste to chat with the customers, a good book by the pool in the summer or the fire in the winter, a good bottle of French red wine and a home-cooked meal with friends.

Guilty pleasure?

Dirty martini, extra dirty.

Food you can’t live without?

I love a good omakase sushi.

Food trend you love and one you hate?

I love hot peppers and anything spicy, and I hate pumpkin spice.

Can you single out some of your favorite finds from your store?

Ready Risotto with truffle from Tartuflanghe is better than most homemade risotto and it’s ready in 10 minutes. Dufour Saucisson, which is an artisanal French charcuterie, reminds me of France.

Have’a Corn Chip from Laguna Beach California — if you know, you know — and they are so hard to find on the East Coast. They have a touch of soy and are so delicious. I have never seen an unfinished bag.

I also love Yugeta’s organic soy sauce because it adds such a wonderful taste to sushi or anything you cook that requires soy sauce, and we have Italian Burrata that we fly in every week. It has a short shelf life, but what a difference it makes to have it so fresh. Whether served with tomatoes, a little summer truffle or any other way it’s delightful.

L’Epicuriste is located at 2466 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. It’s open daily 10 a.m.–6 p.m. lepicuriste.com, @l.epicuriste.