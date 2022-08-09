Out East End Impact Awards 2022 Honorees to Be Celebrated

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards presented by NGLCC New York will be held on Sunday, August 14 at Calissa in Water Mill.

The event recognizes and celebrates those who impact, influence and support the LGBTQ+ community of the East End. The afternoon will be one of celebration, dancing, great food, drink and most of all, connection.

A silent/live raffle will held with 100% of proceeds benefitting local LGBTQ+ causes out east.

Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards Honorees

The honorees are (but not limited to as the list is in formation):

Frederico Azevedo, Unlimited Earth Care; Isaac Boots, Torch’d; Louis Bradbury, The Calamus Foundation; TS Candii Black, Trans Nation LLC Executive Director; Christopher J. Chimeri Esq., Quatela Chimeri PLLC; Guy Clark, Interior Designer & Realtor; Chris Coffee, Sage and Madison; Power couple Jason Bachman & John Dias, CRUNCH Gym & CBS New York; Benjamin Dixon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Mitch Draizin, Longview Capital Advisors; Ron Fisher, Fisher Signs & Shirts; Elena Gibbs, Sotheby’s International Realty; Aaron Goldschmidt, Shine Camp; Victoria Hilton, Serving The Hamptons; Jonathan Lovitz, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Jennifer Manley, Park&K Public Affairs; Joseph Milizio, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP; Michael Moran, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Harrison Morgan, Palm Beach & Company; Megan Ruddy, Aloof Icon; Michael Serao, First Central Savings Bank.

Be yourself. Be inspired. Be there.

For tickets and/or sponsorships, contact Director of Events Demetra Mattone at 718-260-4512 or at [email protected].