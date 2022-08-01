Recipe: Old School Lobster Garganelli by Sam McCleland

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s recipe from Sam McCleland, executive chef/co-owner of Bell & Anchor and The Beacon, combines two of our favorite things: lobster and pasta. Try making it at home!

Old School Lobster Garganelli

(serves 4)

Ingredients:

(2) 1.5 lb lobsters (steamed, meat reserved, shells and body for cream sauce)

2 stalks celery roughly chopped

1/2 cup basil finely chopped (separated)

2 ears corn (remove kernals, reserve cobs)

1 onion roughly chopped

1 teaspoon Saffron

1 qt heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb garganelli pasta or pasta of your choice (cooked as directed)

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Bring three cups of water to a boil in a large stock pot. Add two lobsters, cover and steam for 8 minutes. Remove from heat, carefully remove lobsters and cool. Reserve remaining liquid in the pot for the sauce. When lobsters are cool enough to handle remove claw and tail meat, chop and reserve.

Return the lobster shells and bodies to the pot with the reserved liquid on medium heat. Add 1/3 cup chopped basil, corn cobs, chopped onion, saffron, heavy cream, and a healthy pinch each salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a heavy simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and strain liquid.

In a clean pan return liquid to a low bowl adding the remaining basil, and corn kernels. Cook for 3 minutes then reduce heat to low, add lobster meat, cooked pasta and butter. Stir until butter melts. Adjust seasoning if necessary and serve immediately.

This recipe comes to us from Sam McCleland, executive chef/co-owner of Bell & Anchor and The Beacon, bellandanchor.com, beaconsagharbor.com