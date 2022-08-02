Summer Dining Is Alive at North Fork & Hamptons Hotels

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hotel restaurants on the East End were not historically sought out, but over the last few years they have been elevated to a new level. Whether overlooking the water or tucked inside a historic inn, here are some East End hotel dining rooms worth checking out.

Naia at the Capri

What was once a global restaurant in the trendy Capri is now solidly Greek, which is not only on trend, but a perfect fit with its vibrant poolside scene. Chef Pavlos Davarakis serves up perfectly prepared versions of Hellenic favorites, from tomato or romaine salads, to lavraki and lamb chops. There are some Hamptons dishes thrown in too, like a lobster Cobb, with large succulent hunks of the favorite crustacean. Save room for the rosé tart with vanilla cream and graham cracker crust. naiahamptons.com

Claude’s at Southampton Inn

A new chef has elevated the experience at this spot within the resort. Enjoy a range of salads, as well as such offerings as jumbo shrimp in aged cognac with pearl vegetable couscous; pork chop with apple cabbage hash and Vermont maple syrup infusion; and roasted cod with peas, shiitake mushroom, and creamy-anise sauce. The outdoor seating next to the large lawn has picnic tables, heaters and fire pits. southamptoninn.com

Blu Mar at Harpoon House

No need to Uber when staying at this nine-room boutique hotel walking distance to everything in Southampton Village. Sit on one of the nicest patios around or the garden area blooming with hydrangeas and enjoy a salad of roast cauliflower, celery & hazelnuts with pomegranate seeds; rigatoni Bolognese with veal, beef and red wine simmered in tomato sauce; spaghetti studded with local clams and given a kick with garlic, peppers and pinot Grigio; Long Island wild striped bass with summer corn and black truffles; or rack of Colorado lamb with mustard, herbs and goat cheese. blumarhamptons.com

Living Room at The Maidstone

Chef Andrew Doran, formerly of SALT and Inlet seafood, has taken the reigns at the restaurant in this hotel across from East Hampton’s pTown Pond, and is serving a selection of local seafood and market-driven produce. In addition to the regular dishes, there is now a full sushi menu with a sashimi platter and a variety of rolls including salmon, asparagus and cucumber; crab avocado and carrot; and a vegan roll with shiitake and plantain. The Maidstone has always been dog friendly, so there is also a menu for your canine companion. themaidstone.com

The Millhouse Inn

There are few settings more idyllic than the rose garden at this inviting hotel that has a legendary breakfast for its guests that includes Montauk lobsters rolls; steel cut oatmeal with dried blueberries; mushroom, goat cheese & fresh herbs omelet; blueberry cinnamon brioche french toast with apples, pears & dark rum; and a breakfast sandwich of sausage, mozzarella, reggiano, local eggs Italian frying peppers, and heirloom tomato salad. millhouseinn.com

Si Si at EHP Resort & Marina

When the old East Hampton Point morphed into the beautifully designed EHP Resort & Marina last year, it opened this Mediterranean restaurant, with a stellar view of the harbor, to keep up with its new found glamour. Start with crispy duck and melon; za’atar -roasted cauliflower; or green paccheri with sorrel and salsa verde; then move on to a simple lamb burger with smoked feta; grilled heritage chicken in saffron yogurt marinade; or a paella that feeds two to three — all while ogling the boats. ehpresort.com

Sunset Harbor at EHP Resort & Marina

The resort has also opened another dining spot this season, with an equally jaw dropping view. Rightfully named Sunset Harbor its dishes run the gamut from pork rib with pomegranate and black vinegar with caramel spiced peanuts and pickled Serrano; to an EHP sushi roll of tempura shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce and caviar. Fire-grilled selections include a spiced lobster with garlic butter and bone-in ribeye. ehpresort.com

Scarpetta at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

The Eastern outpost of John Meadow’s popular Italian restaurant has oversized windows overlooking the ocean. Start with crudo, such as tuna (you’d be hard pressed to find it fresher, since it likely just came off one of the nearby boats) with carrot, chive and preserved truffle; try a pasta like lobster tagliolini nero; and move on to something hearty like braised short rib with vegetables and farro; or black bass with endive, citrus and pistachio salsa verde. scarpettarestaurants.com

Mostrador Marram at Marram

Chef Fernando Trocca and restaurateur Martin Pittaluga, who have well received restaurants in Uruguay, have brought their cuisine to a beachy outdoor setting at this Montauk retreat, where they focus on seasonal seafood, local vegetables, and fresh baked goods. marrammontauk.com

The Chequit

Acclaimed North Fork chef Noah Schwartz is spearheading the dining program at The Chequit, which has been totally renovated and is now being operated by Stacey Soloviev, who will bring wines from her Peconic Bay Vineyards to the hotel. There will be three restaurants – a new American, farm to table place called The Tavern; an Asian concept -Weakfish Sushi & Noodles; and Heights Cafe & Wine Bar. At the Tavern, look for Noah’s signature smashburger, steaks, homemade pasta, pulled duck bbq; and a raw bar. thechequithotel.com

Little Ram Oyster Company at The Shoals

The chic Southold hotel that opened on the water this season has a Shuck Truck from the Little Ram Oyster Company providing its food service. Among the treats are a pizza made with fresh clams, jalapeños, parsley and Parmesan; local white fish ceviche with lime, mint, Thai bird chili, and popcorn; and a soft shell sandwich with shoestring fries. Every Wednesday, the truck partners with a local vineyard for an oyster happy hour. theshoalsnorthfork.com