5 Hamptons Party Supply & Rental Shops Bring Elegance & Fun

Party season never ends in the Hamptons! With summer events and obligations behind us, now is the perfect time to get people together and host a spectacular party — and the weather allows us to be versatile and do it indoors, outside or both. Make the most of a fall birthday, get in the Halloween spirit, celebrate the harvest or just celebrate life.

Whatever it is you decide to toast, all parties require supplies, and the Hamptons has several solid options for buying the decorations and goodies you need or renting the necessary tables, flatware, glasses, tent and anything else a great party depends upon. No one wants to run out of plates or kill the aesthetics with a dozen unmatched chairs and tables, and an epic kids’ party requires even more fun and distraction.

These five local businesses have everything a good host could want for a party no guest will forget.

Hamptons Party Supply & Rental Shops

Something Different Party Rental

A fabulous Hamptons party begins with planning and preparation, as well as a bunch of items one doesn’t normally want taking up space in storage for the rest of the year. With more than two decades in the event business, SDPR provides a variety of fine rental items for your party, no matter how large or small. And while they have the practical tables, chairs, glasses and other staples needed to host your next soiree, SDPR also offers some truly special pieces that cannot be found elsewhere. They regularly travel the globe in search of hidden gems to add the perfect touch to every tabletop. This is the place to go to make a statement with the kind of finery that will impress even the most sophisticated and discerning guests with everything from tableware, china and unbreakable glasses to seating, staging and flooring. 145 Main Street, Southampton. 631-759-5111, somethingdifferentparty.com

Hampton Balloon & Party Rentals

This local shop covers the party rental basics and much more. In addition to the usual tables, chairs, linens, tableware and tents, customers will find a vast selection of fun decorations and accessories to make party magic. Pick up exciting balloon bouquets, free-standing balloon sculptures, columns, garlands and arches, and a variety of themed inflatable bounce houses and water slides, human hamster balls, dunk tanks and backdrops to fit any occasion. For a more refined vibe, without the kid stuff, check out their many artfully decorated balloons in sizes and arrangements that get quite large, along with glimmering mylar balloons and more that will make any indoor space or backyard into an unforgettable wonderland. 801 County Road 39, Unit 12, Southampton. 631-283-4646, hamptonballoon.com

Bermuda Party Rentals

Founded by local artist and businesswoman Alice McDonald in 1978, this specialty party rental company has all the requisite items needed to supply any event, along with a unique and curated collection of tabletop glassware, linens and décor. In 1986, Becky Early joined as a partner in the business, and she and her team of professionals continue what McDonald started so long ago. Whether one needs bare essentials or something extra-special, they will help source specialty or custom items, and ensure each party lives up to what clients envision. An online gallery of past party themes — such as “Georgica Plaid,” “French Bistro,” “Sagaponack Sunset” and “Rustic Ballroom,” among many others — could be emulated for those who want class and beauty without all the stress of personal planning and design. 5 Osborne Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-7767, bermudapartyrentals.com

The Party Shoppe

With a wide array of party supplies and other fun trinkets, from balloons and stationary to costumes and games, this longstanding business in East Hampton’s Reutershan Parking Lot has kept local parties going since 1990. Their plentiful inventory includes all the classic goods one needs for all kinds of special occasions, including beach gatherings, kids’ parties and more. The Party Shoppe has costumes for adults and kids, greeting cards, gift wrap and gift bags, craft activity sets, a wide range of disposable tableware, oodles of decorations, favors — and even piñatas! 82 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-9547, ehpartyshoppe.com

Petit Blue

A children’s store with baby goods, high-end ride-on cars and other gifts, Petit Blue is keenly focused on providing everything needed to host the ultimate parties for kids. They carry all sorts of fun balloons, available in various arrangements, bouquets, arches and a huge variety of shapes, sizes and designs, as well as party decorations, banners, candles, confetti, party hats and horns. They also offer fun rentals, such as cotton candy, snow cone and popcorn machines, movie parties, super slime and lots of themed parties for girls and boys, including dress-up, face painting, craft projects and other exciting activities. You can even get your child birthday T-shirts here! 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-658-9400, petitblue.com