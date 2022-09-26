Baldwin Baby Number 7 Is Born and She Has a Name Like Mom’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Congratulations to the Baldwin family. Hilaria Baldwin welcomed baby number seven with Alec Baldwin. The happy couple named the new little one, who was born at 6 lbs, 13 oz on Thursday, September 22, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

Celebrating the Newest Baldwin Baby

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” the proud mom of the newest Baldwin baby wrote on Instagram, announcing the birth and her daughter’s name with a short video and slideshow on Sunday.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy,” Hilaria continued, adding, “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

Alec also shared the Baldwin baby news with the same post on his Instagram account. He followed that on Monday with another message sharing how important his growing family has been to him throughout the last year, which was full of challenges for the actor.

Baldwin also revealed that big changes were coming in his life, which could be about their move to Vermont and selling their Amagansett home (more on that below), or he could be revealing something more.

“These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room,” Baldwin wrote in the post, which featured various images of his and Hilaria’s children. “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same. Lots of changes coming,” he added, noting, “But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

Alec and Hilaria were married in June of 2012 and have seven children together, including 9-year-old Carmen Gabriela; Rafael Thomas, 7; Leonardo Angel Charles, 6; Romeo Alejandro David, 4; Eduardo Pau Lucas, 2; María Lucía Victoria, 1 (born via surrogacy); and the newest Baldwin baby Ilaria Catalina Irena. Alec also has a 26-year-old adult daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his first wife, actress Kim Bassinger.

Baldwins List Amagansett Home

In other Baldwin news, seven months after purchasing a 55-acre farm in Arlington, Vermont, the 30 Rock actor has put his Amagansett home on the market for $29 million, reports the New York Post.

Baldwin bought the home for $1.75 million in 1996. This listing in the Hamptons comes after he and Hilaria sold their upstate Cleveland, New York lake house for $530,000 back in July.

The couple still own their $16 million penthouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, though they have also been quietly trying to sell it since the pandemic began.