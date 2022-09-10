Food Seen: Burger Day, Lobster Roll Bites, Hoppy Acre & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tasty burgers for National Cheeseburger Day, yummy bites at the Lobster Roll aka LUNCH, Springs Brewery Arethusa and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

If you ever needed an excuse to go to your favorite burger joint, read closely. September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and there’s only one proper way to celebrate: sink your teeth into a juicy burger (with a side of fries, naturally). Need suggestions?

Boom Burger in Westhampton (which is a sneakily great restaurant town) has quite the eclectic burger menu. Exhibit A: the Green Hornet, a double burger with cream cheese, chorizo, jalapenos and a side of cheese/chorizo fries or waffle fries. Other meaty delights include the Harvest Burger with two cheddar burgers, bacon, fried egg, apple slices, horseradish and a side of sweet potato fries and the Kiss of Death with two mozzarella cheese burgers, garlic butter, red onion and tomato on a garlic toasted bun and side of garlic butter Parmesan fries. Whatever one you order, you’ll be in Burger Heaven.

Springs Brewery recently launched a new batch of Arethusa. This IPA is brewed with wheat and oats and hopped with Simcoe, Citra and Motueka. At 7% alcohol by volume, the brew has a “citrus-forward” profile, bursting with flavor and bitter undertones. It’s wonderful and the can art by Charles Ly is also something to behold. Springs Brewery cans their beers just a couple of days before they sell it to ensure it’s as fresh as possible. No warming up on the shelf here. You can also occasionally find the craft brews at local restaurants such as TownLine BBQ and Rowdy Hall.

The rejigged Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett is entering its first autumn out east. Only a mere few steps from the chic and sleek Il Buco al Mare, Astro’s offers family-friendly Italian food. Favorite menu items include the Sicilian sashimi, spaghetti with clams, vodka pizza, mushroom pizza, spicy honey pepperoni pizza and the eggplant parmigiana, which is shareable. The cocktail menu is also terrific. You can’t go wrong with the ranch water, watermelon sugar or espresso martini with cinnamon cold brew.

By now you’ve probably heard about the late summer drought affecting the region. Suffolk County has received six less inches of rain this summer than during a typical season, making it the fourth driest summer since local weather keeping began in 1964. Locally grown produce, across the spectrum of crops, has suffered, just as autumn harvest season gets underway.

For example, sweet corn has been smaller than usual due to the lack of water. Fruits such as grapes (which power wineries such as Palmer Vineyards) and recreational marijuana have held up pretty well in the inauspicious conditions. In fact, dehydration actually accentuates the grapes’ sugar level, flavor, acidity and aroma. Vino lovers might be the greatest benefactor of the rain shortfall.

Did You Know?

The Hoppy Acre farm in Amagansett grows 15 varieties of peppers, New York cascade and Columbia hops, and Japanese indigo? If you like your hops with some heat to it, look no further. Actually two acres tucked away north of Main Street, the idea for the small value-added farm was to create products that compliment the plethora of outstanding farms in the area, not to “compete for space in it.” We can’t get enough of their hot hops featured in Sandy Loam Pale Ale (produced by Springs Brewery), Fermented Green Sriracha Springs Fireplace hot sauce or Aji Peach Hot Springs Fireplace hot sauce.

Nowhere blends diner and seafood like the western branch of The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH. Scoot into a booth and enjoy favorites like the eponymous lobster roll made with homemade mayo and crunchy celery in a split bun, shrimp cocktail and local clams and oysters. The seafood nachos, popcorn shrimp and Manhattan clam chowder are also excellent.

Alayah Hewie uses a hand-crank pie and turnover machine to make Jamaican patties, which are sold under her Rena’s Dream Patties brand. She offers six flavors: curry coconut kale and sweet potato, chickpea and potato curry, curry chicken, spicy beef, mild beef and cheeseburger. The name of the business and the inspiration for the patties come from Hewie’s grandmother, who opened Jamaican Specialties on North Main Street in East Hampton in 2011. They are available at farmers’ markets in East Hampton, Springs and Riverhead, Schiavoni’s Market in Sag Harbor and Serene Green in Noyac.

Bits and Bites

Trying to extend your summer? It’s always a party at RUMBA in Hampton Bays. The restaurant boasts the island-inspired cuisine, rum bar and laid-back vibe that will make you think you landed in the Caribbean. Be sure to go before it gets too cold.

One of our favorite cocktails is the peach Bellini at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton! Sip while taking in the beautiful scenery or order the drink to-go.

Food Quote:

“After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” ~ Oscar Wilde

