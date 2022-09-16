Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are still lots of things to do in the Hamptons as summer gives way to fall! Enjoy live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions and more this weekend, September 16–18, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Fast Five at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, September 16, 10 p.m.

Enjoy the Top 40, pop rock and dance tunes performed by Fast Five, one of Long Island’s most exciting new cover bands. Tickets begin at $15.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Robert Hill Band at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, September 17, 5 p.m.

Bring your blanket, lounge chair and dancing feet to Wölffer Estate, where you’ll enjoy a full band while taking in a gorgeous Hamptons sunset. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as food items, will be available for purchase.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537–5106, roberthillband.com

Bingo Bango! at Montauk Circle Bistro

Saturday, September 17, 7–10 p.m.

Rock out to the cover sounds of Bingo Bango! along with some fabulous food and drink at the Montauk Circle Bistro.

99 The Plaza, Montauk. 631-702-2000, bingobango.band

All-Star Comedy at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, September 17, 8–9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a good chuckle with comedians Anthony Grodin, Anthony DeVito and Greg Stone. The showcase has become one of the East End’s premier live comedy series.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic

Thursday, September 22

The 24th annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic takes place this Thursday at the Maidstone Club. The annual charity outing benefits nonprofits that work in the field of cancer research and care including the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and East End Hospice, and it will honor Dan Pontecorvo and Alex Lifeson.

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. annliguori.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

2022 Zappos Marathon

Saturday, September 17, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Put your running shoes on for a fast, flat trot through Southampton Village that includes views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. Register ahead of time online.

70 Leland Avenue, Southampton. [email protected], capstoneraces.com/hamptons-marathon

Searching for Red-Backed Salamanders

Saturday, September 17, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Your whole family can join Jake to learn more about the Eastern red-backed salamander, which spends most of its time underground. Be sure to dress appropriately for outdoor exploring.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Craft Fair Weekend at Second House Museum Montauk

Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18

Get out and about on the East End to sample artwork, crafts, food and clothing that exemplify fine hand craftsmanship. Artisans can reserve their tables ahead of time.

12 2nd House Road, Montauk. 631-668-5340, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/venue/second-house-museum

Exploring Chinese Medicinal Herbs With Scott Chaskey

Saturday, September 17, 10–11:30 a.m.

Hidden in the back of Quail Hill Farm is its very own Chinese medicinal herb garden, utilized by 20,000 medical practitioners throughout the country. Expert Scott Chaskey will help you explore the over 30 species of plants collected from China and Boston’s Arnold Arboretum. Dress for outdoor walking.

660 Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Neighborhood Ice Cream Social

Saturday, September 17, 3–4 p.m.

Join the Wainscott Sewing Society on the lawn of the Wainscott Chapel for this tasty social event featuring Mr. Softee. The rain date is September 19.

65 Main Street, Wainscott. 631-537-1330, wainscottchapel.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

OLA’s 19th Annual Latino Film Festival of the Hamptons

Thursday–Sunday, September 15–18

Don’t miss this special annual film festival featuring four Spanish-language films, as well as filmmaker discussions and other events, taking place over four days across Hamptons venues: Silent Beauty at Sag Harbor Cinema on Thursday, The King of All the World at Parrish Art Museum on Friday, Clara Sola at Sag Harbor Cinema on Saturday and Disney’s Encanto at WHBPAC on Sunday. Tickets are available via the three venues.

Hamptons. olaofeasternlongisland.org

RML Clothing Swap

Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Enjoy good old ”fashioned” fun at the Rogers Memorial Library, where you can trade your unwanted clothing and accessories for like-new ones. In order to participate, you’ll need to bring in five clean items of clothing in good shape. Registration is not required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

ARF Food Pantry

Saturday, September 17, noon–3 p.m.

ARF will be holding a furry food drive at Petco in Bridgehampton. Unopened wet and dry treats for dogs and cats will be accepted; there is a particular need for cat food.

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Meet the Author of Three Rooms, Shared Bath: A Landlady in the Hamptons

Saturday, September 17, 1–2 p.m.

Join local author Eileen Obser as she discusses her latest novel about the real sights and scenes of the Hamptons through the eyes of an attractive middle-aged widow who rents rooms in her home. Three Rooms, Shared Bath: A Landlady in the Hamptons will be available for sale and signing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Artist Roundtable at The Church

Saturday, September 17, 2 p.m.

During the final weekend of our Threading the Needle exhibition, The Church will host an artist roundtable featuring Helena Hernmarck, Toni Ross and Julianne Swartz. Through their works, these artists ask essential questions about the evolving nature of both the aesthetic and artistic experiences. The roundtable will be moderated by co-curator of the exhibition and Chief Curator of The Church Sara Cochran. Tickets are $15.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Southampton Art Festival

Friday–Sunday, September 16–18, noon–5 p.m.

Head on over to Agawam Park to enjoy local art in the beautiful early autumn air. Apply on the website to display your own creations.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonartfest.com

Katie Leed & Company to Exhibit Works from the Whisky Watercolor Club

Saturday, September 17, 5–7 p.m.

Join Katie Leed & Company as they exhibit the colorful works of the Whisky Watercolor Club, a crew of five architects who began painting together on a trip to India in 2020. The journey was cut short by the pandemic and the group decided to continue painting on Zoom while chatting and enjoying a glass of whisky. Sales from the exhibit will be split between the Peconic Land Trust and Lutyens Trust America.

23 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4973, katieleede.com/the-shop

Summer Finale 2022: Thirty Squared Art Show

On view through September 18

Don’t miss the last weekend to view and purchase the late summer works of 20 local painters, photographers and image-makers at the Water Mill Museum! Cash, checks, PayPal and credit cards are all accepted.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Figures Transformed

Through September 24

Come on by for one of the last weekends to experience this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center. Artists Deborah Buck, Hal Buckner and Strong-Cuevas focus on the human figure as the central imagery in their work.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Movement at the White Room Gallery

Through October 2

Stop by this intriguing exhibition at one of the Hamptons’ most popular galleries. “Movement” explores the beauty of movement as seen in sculpture, photography and paintings.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-234-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

