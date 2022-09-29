Things to Do in the Hamptons: September 30–October 2, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy fun, culture, live shows and outdoor adventures and more in the Hamptons this weekend, September 30–October 2, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Bingo Bango! At Coast Grill and Bar

Friday, September 30, 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy the lively sounds of this fabulous East End cover band at Coast Grill and Bar, a local favorite for cocktails and seafood entrees.

1109 Noyac Road, North Sea. bingobango.band

Concert Featuring Professor Craig Boyd & Hui Guo Boyd

Saturday, October 1, 1-2:30 p.m.

Head on over to the East Hampton Library for an inspiring afternoon of guitar music featuring Craig Boyd on jazz guitar and Hui Guo Boyd on classical guitar. Craig Boyd is a full professor of music at Suffolk County Community College.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

SouthamptonFest

Friday-Sunday, September 30-October 2

SouthamptonFest kicks off with a cocktail party in Agawam Park on Friday from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday is an all-day event with happenings throughout Southampton Village: concerts in the park, the annual Chowder Contest, food trucks, Jester Jim, an Art + Design Crawl, live tablescape demo by Topiaire Flower Shop and more. Festivities conclude on Sunday with an art fair and farmers market in Agawam Park.

Southampton Village. southamptonvillage.org/230/SouthamptonFest

Joplin’s Pearl at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, October 1, 8-10 p.m.

Don’t miss this evening of songs designed to take you straight back to Woodstock. The audience is encouraged to wear their 1960s garb while enjoying the full theater production featuring an eight-piece band.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Nicolls Road at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, October 1, 10 p.m.

Join Nicolls Road, one of the East Coast’s premier cover bands, at The Stephen Talkhouse, where they will be playing all the danceable hits.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

2022 Montauk Fishing Tournament

Friday-Sunday, September 30-October 2

Long Island Anglers shouldn’t miss the 2022 Montauk Bluefish & Striped Bass Surf Fishing Tournament beginning at noon on Friday, September 30. Prizes will be awarded for the three largest bluefish and striped bass caught from the surf, jetty, bank or pier beginning at the westernmost tip of Napeague State Park and east. The entry fee is $20.

Montauk. 518-474-0456, parks.ny.gov

Fifth Annual Ride & Wine to Benefit i-tri

Saturday, October 1, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Don’t miss this scenic bike ride, gourmet lunch and wine tasting to benefit i-tri. The community-based program fosters self-respect, confidence and a healthy lifestyle in adolescent girls.

1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. runsignup.com/Race/Donate/NY/Bridgehampton/4thAnnualRideWine

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Get out and about in the beautiful autumn air at the Village Green in Westhampton Beach. You’ll enjoy the wares of local farmers and artisans, including baked goods, seafood and wine.

Glovers Lane Parks and Chamber Parking Lot, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

Fall Festival & Sidewalk Sale

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m.

This Saturday, Main Street in Westhampton Beach will be closed for parking and traffic while pedestrians enjoy music, a beer garden, tents and even a kids’ area. The festival is happening rain or shine.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

When Cheating Goes Wrong: Infidelity in Opera

Friday, September 30, 1-2 p.m.

Opera is a stirring exploration of love that often goes wrong. Join Tanisha at the Rogers Memorial Library as she explores infidelity in operas like Il Tabarro and Marriage of Figaro.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Bridgehampton Volunteer Department Open House & BBQ

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tour the firehouse, meet the crews, see all the trucks, watch firefighting demonstrations and learn CPR. The county sheriff will be providing Safe Child ID cards, and the Suffolk County Police Department will be on hand to check child car seats for safety.

64 School Street, Bridgehampton. bridgehamptonvfd.org

In-Person Organic Winter Garden

Saturday, October 1, 1-3 p.m.

Do you want to be able to enjoy organic veggies and salads all the way through the colder months? Learn how to extend the life of your organic garden through composting, zero-energy greenhouse designs, harvesting practices and time-saving techniques.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Sip & Shop Til You Drop to Support Peconic Land Trust

Saturday, October 1, 1-4 p.m.

Give your autumn wardrobe a boost at J. McLaughlin in Southampton Village. A percentage of all proceeds from the afternoon will go to support the Peconic Land Trust.

2 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Farm-to-Table Fundraiser Dinner With Michelin Star Chef Anita Lo

Saturday, October 1, 5-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy this elegant and bubbly evening sponsored by San Pellegrino at the Silly Lily Fishing Station. Proceeds will go to support Chefs For Impact, which provides food education to NYC youth on sustainability, nutrition and agriculture. You’ll enjoy a 3-course family-style meal, a raw oyster bar, wine pairings, live music and detailed information on produce and farming methods.

99 Adelaide Avenue, East Moriches. 631-878-0247, chefs4impact.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/chefs4impact/event.jsp?event=4&

Garden Dialogues 2022: Water Mill

Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Don’t miss an afternoon of exploring the bucolic gardens of the Hamptons. After brunch at LaGuardia Design Group (LDG) you’ll gain access to three distinct private properties and learn about aesthetic environments.

38 Scuttle Hole Road, Water Mill. 631-726-1403, tclf.org/garden-dialogues-2022-water-mill-ny?destination=events

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Peace and War: Stand with Ukraine

Friday, September 30

Don’t miss your last chance to catch this pop-up art exhibit on Main Street in East Hampton Village. The exhibit features mixed media acrylic, rice paper, oil and canvas. The works reflex the connection, understanding and peace among leaders in the free world.

Main Street, East Hampton. 917-294-5678, artraynyc.com/art-gallery

A Celebration of Trees Opening Reception

Saturday, October 1, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of A Celebration of Trees as well as exhibition artists. You’ll also enjoy a special performance by a tree musician and enjoy a toast to the artists. A Celebration of Trees is a multi-media art exhibition intended to educate and expand consciousness.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Abstractions & Artifacts

Through October 2

Don’t miss the last weekend to explore abstract paintings and collections of art in mixed media from the late Charles Waller and the award-winning Anahi DeCanio at the Remsenburg Academy. Private viewings are available by appointment.

130 South Country Road, Remensburg. [email protected], artyzenhome.com

Rainer Andreesen: Recent Work and Works on Paper

On view through October 2

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this exhibit featuring recent works by Sag Harbor and NYC-based artist Rainer Andreesen, including landscapes and portraits, at MM Fine Art.

4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-258-2274, mmfineart.com

Joaquin Sorolla & Esteban Vicente: In the Light of the Garden

Through October 16

Art lovers can head on over to the Parrish Art Museum to view the works of two Spanish masters in the context of light and color in the garden. Joaquin Sorolla, who passed away in 1923, designed the garden at his home, which is now the Sorolla Museum in Madrid. Almost a half-century later, Esteban Vicente and his wife purchased a Dutch colonial-style farmhouse in Bridgehampton, where he set up a studio and kept a beautiful garden.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

