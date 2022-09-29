Things to Do on the North Fork: September 30–October 2, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of your weekend on the North Fork with all sorts of fun, culture, live shows, art and outdoor adventures, September 30–October 2, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Mullett at The Suffolk

Saturday, October 1, 8 p.m.

Hair Band fanatics won’t want to miss renditions of Van Halen, Bon Jovi and Journey at The Suffolk theater. Tickets are $40–$45 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Marc Morello at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, October 2, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a gorgeous vineyard view while enjoying the acoustic sounds of Marc Morello at Jason’s Vineyard. The winery is known for its spacious outdoor deck and generous pouring.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Morning Walk at Mashomack Preserve

Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m.

Check out the natural wonders of Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island, including creeks, woodlands and fields. Light snacks will be provided and reservations are required.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Classic Guided Wine Country Tour

Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

View the colorful, elegant countryside of the North Fork in autumn on two wheels with a guide and hand-picked stops. Access to vineyards, visits to local farm stands and vinegar tastings are all a part of the fun. You can also add wine tastings and lunch to your package.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com/classic-wine-country-tour

Oktoberfest at Grangabel Park

Saturday, October 1, 3–9 p.m.

Don’t miss live entertainment, contests, food and beer from local craft breweries. The park will stay lit until 9 p.m.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-reflextions-riverhead-featuring-the-bratwurst-boys-tickets-348334526947

Run the Vineyards: Pindar Fall 5K and 8K

Sunday, October 2, 9 a.m.

Raise money for the New York Cancer Foundation while running in the beauty of the North Fork vineyards. A post-race party includes live music, a barbecue food truck, an awards ceremony and a glass of your favorite Pindar wine.

37654 NY-25, Peconic. runsignup.com/Race/104729/PrivacyPolicy

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue Farm Tours

Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Enjoy a guided tour of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue including a hands-on walkthrough and education about the rescued horses, cows, goats, pigs and chickens. Online registration is $20 for these weekly tours.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Equitable Earth: Writing for Equal Access, Protection and Preservation Workshop

Saturday, October 1, 1–3 p.m.

Join Peconic Land Trust in cooperation with Herstory Writers Workshop as you explore agriculture, nature and renewal through the beauty of memoir in the canopy of nature. This week’s workshop will be held at Wolf Preserve.

12455 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

The Great East End Cookbook Sale & Swap

Friday, September 30, 3–7 p.m.

Cookbook lovers should head on over to the East End Food Market in Riverhead, where purchasing or donating one cookbook allows you to take home up to five pre-enjoyed volumes. You’ll also meet local cookbook authors such as Stephanie Villani (The Fisherman’s Wife). In addition, local North Fork legend John Ross will have several signed cookbooks available.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org/history-mission/events

Local Oyster Showcase at Sparkling Pointe

Sunday, October 2, 3–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy an interactive tasting flight at one of the East End’s most popular wineries. Six Sparkling Pointe wines will be paired with six different local oysters and you’ll meet the people who grow and work with them. The event will be held indoors if it rains.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, shop.sparklingpointe.com/res-411229/Local-Oyster-Showcase.html

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture in the Garden 2022: Sam Moyer & Eddie Martinez

Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1

Don’t miss the works of Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, whose sculptures focus on interactions between animate and inanimate. Admission to the garden is $20 for adults and $17 for children and seniors.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org/on-view-now

