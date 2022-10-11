Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are lots of great places to shop in the East End off-season!

To outsiders, the East End may be presumed dead after Labor Day, but locals know that the fall and winter offer a quiet reprieve from the craziness of the summer season. There are still plenty of stores open in the off-season, so many that we had to narrow this list down to 11 of our favorites.

With these 11 East End stores to shop, and its sister list of 11 East End restaurants to dine, we hope you and yours enjoy the rest of 2022 living, loving and supporting local.

11 Off-Season Spots to Shop on the East End

BookHampton

Like the meeting houses of old, BookHampton has been a shop for community discourse, education and inspiration for more than 40 years. From new book releases to author readings, there’s always something exciting going on at this East Hampton institution.

41 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Classic Beverage

Since 1996, Classic Beverage has provided a wide assortment of beverages to the Hampton Bays community — from local and national beers to non-alcoholic options.

The shop also offers a keg service to avoid the usual post-party bottle cleanup, but they recommend ordering in advance to guarantee the specific beer desired.

175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-723-3552, classicbev.com

Collette Luxury Consignment

With five East End locations and one in the city, Collette Luxury Consignment is the ideal place to go to find the hottest designer brands at a discounted rate.

Collette’s Basement (10 Main Street, Southampton, 631-287-5100) remains a treasure trove of high fashion finds, while the Collette Home stores house whatever furniture, lighting, tableware or artwork is needed to complete a room.

2231 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-204-9500; 2183 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1111; 11 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-7500; 54 Montauk Highway, Southampton, 631-353-3980, colletteconsignment.com

Country Time Cycle

According to the dozens of positive Google and Facebook reviews, Country Time Cycle comes highly recommended for its solid bike repair service, excellent customer service and fair prices.

This lauded North Fork business offers a wide variety of bike parts, helmets and other gear.

6955 Main Road, Laurel, 631-298-8700, ctcycle.com

Harbor Pet

With one store on each of the Twin Forks, Harbor Pet is stocked with locally produced Life Is Grruff baked goods for dogs, nautical-themed toys, essentials for cats and more.

120 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-1518; 725A Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-8818, harbor-pet.com

London Jewelers

London Jewelers, an official Rolex jeweler, offers the latest watches on the market, as well as servicing for old reliable Rolexes. The jewelry store also sells bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, diamond classics and wedding bands.

2 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-329-3939; 47 Main Street, Southampton, 631-287-4499, londonjewelers.com

Matriark

The Matriark concept store is located in a Sag Harbor Village Victorian house that contains an eclectic collection of fashion, accessories and decorative objects created by women and queer designers and brands.

And with each purchase, $5 is donated to i-tri, a program that is doing a world of good for East End girls who need a boost of self-esteem and self-efficacy in their formative middle school years.

133 Main Street #3302, Sag Harbor, 631-919-5577, matriark.com

Montauk Clothing Company

Marketed as “the friendly store,” Montauk Clothing Company’s welcoming staff sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and sportwear that emphasize the good life found at The End of the South Fork.

The vacation shopping experience may peak in the summer, but with the annual Turkey Trot, lighting of the Montauk Lighthouse and other holiday events, Montauk Clothing Co. caters to the village’s winter visitors just as well.

787 Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-1281, montaukclothing.com

Shock

Shock is a staple in Westhampton Beach and a multi-category champ in the annual Dan’s Best of the Best contest for its women’s clothing, children’s clothes and ice cream. The main boutique carries women’s sizes XS–XXL, 0–22.

99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-2522, facebook.com/shockwesthampton

Stevenson’s Toys & Games

When Southampton parents need a new toy for their children, or a new collectible for themselves, they go to Stevenson’s Toys & Games. From puzzles and educational toys to plushies and dolls, Stevenson’s collection is vast and unique.

As a testament to their high status in the area, they’re the only toy store able to sell Monopoly: Hamptons Edition that’s also featured prominently on the game board.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

The Times Vintage

Possibly one of the most eccentric shops in Greenport, The Times Vintage is a nostalgic portal to the past — overflowing with vinyl and vintage fashion from the 1960s, ’70s and beyond. The curated collection comprises gently used clothing, jewelry and other unusual finds.

429 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-6455, timesvintage.com