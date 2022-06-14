Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Two creative women, an entrepreneur and an artist, join forces this summer to present a special solo exhibition, The Way You Embrace the Stars and the Moon, at Matriark, a luxury retail hub and concept shop at at 133 Main Street (#3302) in Sag Harbor.

Shelter Island and NYC artist Blair Borthwick’s work will be shown from June 24 through August 1 in Patricia Assui Reed’s woman-inspired shop.

Blair Borthwick at Matriark

A Wharton School of Business grad with a successful career in corporate finance, Borthwick took a step back after having children and found herself on an artistic path, studying at Parsons School of Design and the Art Student’s League, and founding a private client jewelry business.

Her body of work, including the pieces at Matriark, brings together large-scale oil paintings, pastel drawings and collage in brightly colored, expressive pieces representing the exploration of self.

Rooted in Abstract Expressionism, which is so deeply connected to the East End, the artist uses color and structure to shed light on existential questions addressing what she describes as “fundamental truths: the precariousness of life and our essential connectedness.”

These concepts will be on display through the entirety of this exhibition.

“When I look at Blair’s art, to me it is infused with a lot of spirituality and a lot of different concepts,” Matriark founder Patricia Assui Reed says, explaining her choice of artist for this show. “I think it’s uplifting, you know, I think her use of colors, and how she expresses herself is the same way that I think I want people to feel when they come to Matriark.”

Matriark – A Shop for Women by Women

Assui Reed founded Matriark in 2019, first as a shop in Sag Harbor before growing it into a successful online platform and e-commerce business in 2020. All aspects of Matriark are built on the foundation of advancing equality for girls and women by providing a highly curated selection of products and experiences, and contributing to philanthropic organizations that further her chosen mission.

Born in Brazil, Assui Reed has worked as a buyer and communications executive in luxury/fashion retail for more than 20 years, and during her long career, she began to notice the gender inequalities within her own industry. She points out that 75% of fashion customers are women, while only 14% of major fashion brands are actually led by women, and less than 3% of all VC money goes to women-led companies. With this in mind, creating Matriark was a way to highlight women-owned and women-focused brands and causes.

In addition to being a retail space, Matriark and her Matriark Club initiative offer a space to have conversations, workshops, dinners and events dedicated to the company’s primary, women-driven ethos.

Assui Reed lives in Sag Harbor with her husband Ron, her children Sophie and Ethan, and her dogs Umi and Nori, making the village the perfect spot for her brick and mortar venture. And Borthwick’s art fits beautifully into the world she continues to bring to life here.

Visit Matriark to see Blair Borthwick’s The Way You Embrace the Stars and the Moon starting Friday, June 24 and continuing through August 1.

To learn more about Matriark and see what they’re selling, visit matriark.com. Blair Borthwick’s work can be viewed at blairborthwick.com.