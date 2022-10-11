Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End Restaurants are still serving in the off-season!

With the summer rush over and the seasonal pop-ups gone, what’s left are the people and the businesses that give the East End its charming character — its unique flavor. And key to that flavor are the local restaurants that remain open year-round and rely on the community’s off-season support to celebrate another summer.

Here are 11 of our favorite East End restaurants to dine, and along with its sister list of 11 East End stores to shop, we hope you and yours continue to explore and support local businesses throughout the fall and winter of 2022.

Dine Out in the Off-Season at These East End Restaurants

Birdies Ale House

New to Southampton Town, Birdies Ale House is a golf-themed sports bar where patrons can eat, drink, watch sports on 13 TVs and place their bets on the winners. It’s a new and unique experience for the Hamptons with a creative cocktail menu that adds to the fun.

801 County Road 39 Unit 1, Tuckahoe, 631-259-3822, birdiesalehouse.com

Calissa

Calissa gives its guests the opportunity to savor the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean without flying all the way to the island of Mykonos. The restaurant is open for dinner service year-round and hosts DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Cappelletti

No reservations necessary at Cappelletti in Noyac — simply walk in, sit down and prepare for a tasty Italian meal in a casual setting. Check out their website for takeout, in-house dining, specials and catering menus.

3284 Noyac Road, Noyac, 631-725-7800, cappellettirestaurant.com

Cooperage Inn

With a menu that includes eggplant fries, mussels brousse and honey-roasted cedar plank salmon, it may be difficult to decide what to indulge in on a first visit to the Cooperage Inn, but above all, a diner’s top priority should be to try the NoFo Pot Pies.

Braised short rib pot pies and chicken pot pies are available for dinner, key lime mousse pies and coconut cream pies for dessert, and lobster pie and shepherd’s pie are frozen and ready to be baked at home.

The Cooperage Inn has a grab-and-go window open daily, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m., but NoFo Pot Pies are also available at farms across the East End.

2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

East Hampton Grill

In the wintertime, many East Enders seek out hearty, comforting dishes at East End restaurants, and that’s what East Hampton Grill specializes in. Their locally sourced menu includes rosemary buttermilk biscuits, Scottish salmon, pan-fried true dover sole, rotisserie chicken and French dip. Their lengthy list of libations is equally soothing.

99 North Main Street, East Hampton, 631-329-6666, easthamptongrill.com

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH in Napeague has long been a summer favorite — leading to its slogan, “This is where summer begins.” Then in December 2021, a year-round Southampton location was opened under a new mantra: “This is where summer never ends.”

Serving lunch and dinner, the Southampton spot offers lobster in every form, plus tuna steaks, Wagyu beef burgers, Grandma’s Crabcakes and an entire gluten-free menu.

32 Montauk Highway, Southampton, 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Pierre’s

Fine French dining in a friendly environment awaits through the doors of Pierre’s in Bridgehampton. Open for breakfast and lunch, dinner and brunch, the restaurant is a wonderful choice for holiday parties, anniversary dates or the dessert after a fun day if shopping throughout the village.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton, 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Preston House & Hotel

While the restaurant at the Preston House & Hotel is the obvious dining choice for the hotel’s overnight guests, it’s a tempting option for anyone within driving distance of its Riverhead location.

The restaurant prides itself in a providing memorable, New American meals made with locally sourced ingredients. Weekend brunch and dinner are available, as is private dining and an expansive wine cellar.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Salt & Loft

At Salt & Loft in Westhampton Beach, the goal is simple: Provide an elevated dining experience to diners. To do this, the team serves Mediterranean shared plates, delectable dinner dishes and a bevy of beverages ranging from coffee to wine to their signature cocktails — all within their inviting loft space.

145 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-2000, saltandloft.com

Union Sushi & Steak

Sushi, sashimi, steaks, pastas and desserts await at Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton Village. The impressive dinner menu is met with a diverse drink menu including cocktails, sake, beer, wine, bubbles and more.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton, 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com

Windamere at Strong’s Water Club

Windamere serves lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday with an added brunch menu on Sundays. Options include North Fork clam chowder, crab cake sandwiches, blackened fish tacos, Gardiners Bay fluke, Shinnecock sea scallops and more.

Guests can enjoy live music on weekend nights, and they can even book a holiday party now for up to 100 guests. After the holidays, Windamere may take off a couple weeks for a short winter break, but that’s not enough their status as a year-round North Fork business.

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, 631-315-5252, windamerenofo.com

What are your favorite East End restaurants serving in the off-season? Tell us in the comments or on social media!