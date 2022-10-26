Car Crash Causes Traffic Gridlock in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A head-on collision on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway, County Road 39, in Southampton, near Behind the Fence Gallery, slowed traffic to a near standstill around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26 as police and ambulance personnel responded.

New York Stare troopers responded to the scene along with Southampton Village and Southampton Town Ambulance and what appeared to be local ambulance and fire volunteers.

Both drivers suffered injuries and had to be pulled from their vehicles. They were treated at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Gridlocked traffic conditions continued in the area for hours, lasting until at least 7 p.m., despite police clearing the scene by around 5 p.m.