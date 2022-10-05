Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is celebrating beer and the East End shellfish bounty at their annual Oyster Fest at their tasting room in the Village of Greenport this Sunday, October 9 from 2–6 p.m.

Guests at this fun fall event will enjoy local oysters from a long list of farmers, along with live music, local art, a special oyster shucking contest and the introduction of a new brew.

Area party band Portside Hustle will provide the afternoon/evening’s soundtrack, and local artists include photographer Chris Hamilton, Nicole Dobranski of the Oyster Shell Shop and Alison Seiffer with her “No Grit No Pearl” limited edition prints.

“We are so fortunate to have all these amazing oyster farmers right near by and participating in our annual Oyster Fest,” explains Betsy Liegey of Greenport Harbor Brewing of this great community event in the heart of Greenport Village. “In fact, for the event we collaborated with Little Creek Oysters on this year’s Oyster Stout called “Unhinged” that will be on tap Sunday.”

The new Unhinged Oyster Stout, available on tap, is made in collaboration with Little Creek Oysters and offers inviting minerality while being smooth on the palate. The beer features notes of bittersweet chocolate, dark fruit and roasted barley, and is 5.6% ABV.

Participating oyster farms on Sunday include: Southold Bay Oysters, Little Creek Oyster Farm, Little Ram Oysters, Oyster Ponds Shellfish Co., Blue Island Oysters Co., North Fork Big Oyster Co., Peconic Gold Oyster Co. and Peconic Pearls Oysters.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is located at 234 Carpenter Street in Greenport. Call 631-477-1100 or visit greenportharborbrewing.com.