Halloween 2022 Events for Kids in the Hamptons & North Fork

Make Halloween magical at parades, parties and events with your kids in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 28–31, 2022.

Halloween 2022 Kids Events

Halloween Harvest Farmers Market

Friday, October 28, 3–8 p.m.

The East End Food Market is celebrating the transition of seasons with a Halloween party featuring a Goat on the Boat Puppet Theatre show, bobbing for apples, an astrologer, music and more.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-353-8846, eastendfood.org

Halloween Bash

Friday, October 28, 4–6 p.m.

Your little one ages 8 and under will have a boo-tiful afternoon at the Children’s Museum of the East End, where crafts, games, prizes and a costume contest await. Admission is $19.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Halloween Silent Disco

Friday, October 28, 7–11 p.m.

Get out and about under the stars at the Southampton Arts Center. You’ll enjoy a fun and quiet rave featuring DJs in multiple music genres. Choose from three different channels and LED-style headphones. Tickets are $15; $5 for kids.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Not Too Scary Tree House

Friday–Sunday, October 28–30, 8–10 p.m.

Celebrate the season family-style with this brand-new Haunted Tree House and its five levels of Halloween fun. Families with kids ages 3–11 can head to Long Island Aquarium after dark for an immersive experience sure to quicken heartbeats as they climb 62 steps to the top. When the climbing is done, head back down and enjoy animal interactions, pumpkin decorating, crafts and treats. Tickets are $25.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

Spooky Story Hour & Costume Contest

Friday & Monday, October 28 & 31

On Friday at 4 p.m., families can head to The Church for a reading of Angelina’s Halloween by author Katharine Holabird and a ballet dance performance. Tickets are $15. Then on Halloween, 5:30–7:30 p.m., families can head back to The Church for a costume contest where there will be first, second and third-place winners crowned in three categories: children, teens/adults and pets.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 310-498-1490, thechurchsagharbor.org

Bridgehampton Halloween Parade

Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m.–noon

Families are invited to meet at the Hampton Library in their best costumes, and then they’ll hit the town in search of tasty tricks.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Spirit of the Garden Saturday

Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The LongHouse Reserve has several events planned for Halloween Saturday, and guests are invited to wear costumes. Bring your pups to Canines in Costumes, 10 a.m.–noon, where they can romp on the great lawn and enjoy treats. Tickets are $35. Next, guests can enjoy the Champion Trees of LongHouse Garden Tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., when LongHouse horticulturist Holger Winenga will lead them through an extension of Southampton Arts Center’s Cerebration of Tree exhibition.

Tickets are $20. Finally, there’s the Holy Man’s Garden Puppet Show with Megan Chaskey at 3 p.m. and lantern making with a procession through the garden at 4 p.m.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Greenport Halloween Village & Parade

Saturday, October 29, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Greenport’s Halloween festivities kick off with the March of the Goblins and Hounds Parade, from Floyd Memorial Library to Mitchell Park. Following the parade, Greenport welcomes families to enjoy trick-or-treating, free carousel rides, the Witches in the Window scavenger hunt and other spooky activities.

Greenport, greenportvillage.com

Enchanted Forest Trail

Saturday, October 29, noon–2 p.m.

Children ages 2–7 and their guardian are invited to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters on the forest trails of Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Costumes are welcome, and activities will be available. Reservations are $10.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Little Lucy’s Pet Parade

Saturday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Meet in Agawam Park for live music, food, celebrity judges, raffles and costume awards! The Pet Parade will walk down Jobs Lane, onto Main Street and back to Agawam Park for prizes and a party.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-2352, facebook.com/people/Little-Lucys-Annual-Halloween-PetParade/100064327346159

Hallockville Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, October 29, 1–5 p.m.

Historic Hallockville Museum Farm invites ghosts and goblins of all ages to kick up their heels and pick up some treats. There will be live music and line dancing instruction by Urban Rodeo in Naugles Barn, a scary story hour with children’s author Maureen Sullivan, arts and crafts including pumpkin painting, a costume parade, Greenport Brewery beer and baked goods by North Fork Flour Shoppe and trick-or-treating.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/trunkortreat

Haunted Cruise to Bug Light

Saturday, October 29, 5–7 p.m.

Join the East End Seaport Museum on a spooky cruise to and tour of Bug Light, where the spirit of Brownie the ghost dog may still roam. Children 10 and younger are challenged to find the 10 X marks throughout the museum and lighthouse for a chance to win a prize.

103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie

Saturday & Sunday, October 29 & 30

Families can experience the charming Tim Burton film Frankenweenie on the big screen at Sag Harbor Cinema. Tickets are $15.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

Kiwanis Halloween Family Fun Day

Sunday, October 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of East Hampton presents its 23rd annual Halloween event, this year featuring juggler Keith Leaf, pony rides, petting zoo, the ARF Mobile Unit, bounce house and slides, face and pumpkin painting, live music and a costume contest. Admission is $5.

15 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. kiwanisclubofeasthampton.org

Annie’s Field of Jack-o’-Lanterns

Sunday, October 30, 3 p.m.

Anyone proud of their carved pumpkin masterpiece should bring it to Sag Harbor Historical Society’s Annie Cooper Boyd House to be lit up and displayed along the porch. Stick around to sing some Halloween songs.

174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-5092, sagharborhistorical.org

Ragamuffin Parade & Pumpkin Trail

Sunday & Monday, October 30 & 31

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Sag Harbor invites parents, children and pets to participate in the annual Ragamuffin Parade starting on Nassau Street and marching down Main Street toward the Custom House for games, activities and dance music. Then on Halloween, 3:30–5:30 p.m., the Pumpkin Trail tradition of more than 40 years will allow costumed kids to safely trick-or-treat at the village’s friendliest businesses.

Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

WHB Halloween Party for Kids

Monday, October 31, 3:30–5 p.m.

Take the kids to a Halloween party at Glovers Park in Westhampton Beach, where there will be a DJ, fake tattoos, candy and other surprises.

7 Glovers Lane, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

