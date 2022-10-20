Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: October 21–25, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about and find yourself a great time at one of the many fun and enriching events and activities in the Hamptons this week, October 21–25, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Chris Tedesco & Andrew Carillo at Wölffer Estate

Friday, October 21, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy Candlelight Fridays in the tasting room at one of the South Fork’s premier wineries. Picturesque views and engaging acoustic sounds will send your evening over the top.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Tommy Sullivan’s One with The Beatles

Friday, October 21, 6–7 p.m.

Rock out to some of your favorite tunes from the Fab Four at the East Hampton Library. Tommy Sullivan is an original member of the Brooklyn Bridge and a Music Hall of Famer.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Chemical Imbalance: a Jekyll and Hyde Play

Friday–Sunday, October 21–23

Don’t miss this theatrical presentation at the Southampton Cultural Center. The play is a “horror farce” retelling of the classic work by Robert Louis Stevenson that examines the balance between good and evil.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Fundraiser for Ukrainian Organizations

Saturday, October 22, 5–9 p.m.

Local Ukrainians will host a fundraiser for Ukraine at Sole East. The fundraiser will channel much needed funds to Ukraine through two esteemed organizations, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and Foundation to Preserve Ukraine’s Sacral Arts. Join for hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, music by Hot Lava and a performance by the Ukrainian dance ensemble Syzokryli. Tickets are $125.

90 Second House Road, Montauk. [email protected], ucca.org

Guild Hall Community Social & Silent Dance Party

Saturday, October 22, 6–10 p.m.

Join Guild Hall for this special off-site dance party at LTV. You can bop along to your own tunes from your choice of three spinning stations, as well as sample some Kidd Squid beer and light bites. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer & Friends of the Brothers at WHBPAC

Saturday, October 22, 8–11 p.m.

Join Brandon Neiderauer, whose nickname is “Taz” due to his impressive guitar playing. As a child, he played the role of Zack Mooneyham in the Tony-Award-nominated School of Rock the Musical. He has played along with legends like Gregg Alman, Stevie Nicks and Lady Gaga.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Midnight Sun at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, October 22, 10 p.m.

Don’t miss Midnight Sun playing live hits and covers at the Stephen Talkhouse, a popular concert venue that used to be a Hamptons home.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Daniela Liebman on Piano

Sunday, October 23, 3–4 p.m.

Don’t miss the stylings of Daniela Liebman, who made her piano debut at age 5 with the Aguascalientes Symphony. Since then, she has performed with more than 25 orchestras on three different continents. Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Electric Bike Experience

Saturday, October 22, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a guided tour that begins at the Montauk LIRR station and glides on to sites like downtown Montauk, Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Lighthouse. You’ll finish up your tour right where you started.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

Bridge Gardens Open House

Saturday, October 22, noon–3 p.m.

Celebrate autumn in color and style at the Peconic Land Trust’s Open House. You’ll enjoy a scavenger hunt, flower-arranging tips and a variety of other activities. Reservations are required and the event will take place rain or shine.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridge-hampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

East Hampton Farmers Market

Sunday, October 23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Head out to Herrick Park to sample the wares of local vendors, including baked goods, seafood, wine and crafts.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Halloween Trivia Night

Friday, October 21, 4–5:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things spooky and fab-boo-lous at the John Jermain Memorial Library. Advanced registration is recommended.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

East End Libraries Present: Raymond Dowd on the Temple of Ishtar

Friday, October 21, 7–8 p.m.

Join expert Raymond Dowd via Zoom as he discusses the importance of the Flamenbaum gold tablet, including the significance of determining ownership and the subject of looting.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Bridgehampton Volunteer Department Open House & BBQ

Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tour the firehouse, meet the crews, see all the trucks, watch firefighting demonstrations and learn CPR. The county sheriff will be providing Safe Child ID cards, and the Suffolk County Police Department will be on hand to check child car seats for safety.

64 School Street, Bridgehampton. bridgehamptonvfd.org

Fall Brewery Mingle + Tasting Dinner for Singles

Saturday, October 22, 7–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this mixer for singles in their 40s, 50s and 60s, although all ages are welcome. Your ticket of $40 per person includes a flight of beer or wine, live music and a buffet dinner.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-592-9804, events.longisland.com/tgif-brewery-beerwine-tasting-food-for-singles-mineola.html

Sensory Friendly Tour of The Watermill Center

Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

View the curated art collection, manicured grounds and extensive library at The Watermill Center with accommodations for neurodiverse visitors. Reservations are required.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. eventbrite.com/e/sensory-friendly-tour-of-the-watermill-center-tickets-403591772857

Tai Chi with Susan at the Montauk Library

Monday, October 24, 9–10 a.m.

Tai Chi is known for its ability to improve your mood, increase energy and enhance flexibility. Registration is recommended.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, October 25, 10–11 a.m.

Enjoy this special fitness program geared toward the needs of older adults at the Westhampton Free Library. Zumba is a fun-packed fitness routine that helps with weight loss, heart health and stress. Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Live Webinar: Aging in Place at Home

Tuesday, October 25, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Join Britt Burner Esq. of Burner Law Group P.C. for a discussion on aging in place with proper care and a thriving environment. You’ll discuss the application process for Medicare, estate planning and updates to homecare Medicaid in New York.

300 Pantigo Place Suite 115, East Hampton. 631-941-3434, burnerlawgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/6516581597160/WN_OeuSQIojTKmQiWFoIlIyVA

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Five Local Painters

On view through October 23

Don’t miss the last weekend to catch this special exhibit at Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery. The museum and exhibition center is located on the oldest museum and homestead in East Hampton.

36 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5700, gardinermillcottagegallery.org

Shifts: Brian O’Leary & Irina Alimanestianu

On view through October 30

Enjoy the paintings of Brian O’Leary, whose explorations of color, texture and gestural marks create unique new effects. You’ll also examine the interpretations of animal and human figures as Irina Alimanestianu rendered them. See the exhibition at MM Fine Art.

4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com/shifts.html

Another Justice: Us is Them

On view through November 6

Head on over to the Parrish Art Museum to take in the works of 30 works by 12 contemporary artists in mediums like mixed media, sculpture and photography. They will explore themes of identity, media and popular culture.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2116, parrishart.org

G.E. Smith Speaks on Hand Made: Guitars According to G.E. Smith and the American Artists’ Hands Archive

Saturday, October 22, 5:30 p.m.

Renowned guitarist G.E. Smith speaks on The Church’s latest exhibition, which brings together two cohesive yet unusual collections: a group of 16 rare and classic guitars selected by G.E. Smith and the American Artists’ Hands Archives collection of 31 bronze cast sculptures depicting the hand(s) of visual artists. The show explores the idea of skill as something that is both acquired through study and learned through the continuous physical practice of a craft. The show is on view through December 22.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 310-498-1490, sagharborchurch.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.