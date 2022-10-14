Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about for days and nights of fun, entertainment, adventure, art and culture on the North Fork this week, October 14–16, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Great Films/Live Music at the Jamesport Meeting House

Friday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the debut of the new projection screen at Jamesport Meeting House with the 1930 silent masterpiece Earth by Ukrainian director Oleksandr Dovhenko. A live original score will be performed by ACME, a local group of collaborators and influencers.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportmeetinghouse.org

Greenport Harbor Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 16, 1–5 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy live music from an oompah band, one free beer and $5 refills at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. And don’t forget about the raffle prizes and huge German pretzels!

42155 Main Road, Peconic. Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/greenport-harbor-brewery-oktoberfest-tickets-429221050717

The Long Island Chorus Annual Show: That’s Life!

Sunday, October 16, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss the Long Island Chorus, a division of Sweet Adelines, as they perform their annual show at The Suffolk in Riverhead.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

3rd Annual Fall Litter Cleanup in Riverhead

Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m.–noon

Meet at the Town Hall in Riverhead and become an active part of cleaning up litter from streets, parks and beaches. Sign up early by emailing [email protected].

200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead. 971-562-7923, facebook.com/putitinthetrashcan

Shelter Island’s 23rd Annual Fall 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m.

Increase awareness and support for the North and South Fork Breast Health coalitions and Lucia’s Angels at the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, which returns as an in-person event at Crescent Beach this year just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event takes place rain or shine. Registration is $40 for both walkers and runners; $15 for kids 12 and under. Participants will receive T-shirts, bibs and a complimentary barbecue (while supplies last). Tickets will also be available for a 50/50 raffle and prizes to East End shops and restaurants with all monies raised benefiting the aforementioned organizations.

35 Shore Road, Shelter Island. events.elitefeats.com/22shelterfall

The Butterfly Effect’s 2nd Annual Harvest Festival & Cookoff

Saturday, October 15, noon–4 p.m.

Meet at the First Baptist Church of Riverhead to choose from your favorite dishes from local chefs competing in a cookoff. There will also be lawn games, balloon animals, face painting and offerings from a variety of vendors.

1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead. 631-591-0759, bepgirls.org/harvest-festival-cookoff

Mattituck Presbyterian Church Graveyard Tour

Saturday, October 15, 2–5 p.m.

Join the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society as they host their fourth annual Graveyard Tour, complete with actors in period costumes who recount the lives of historical figures. Tour groups of 20 will be scheduled at 10-minute intervals. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.

12700 Old Sound Road, Mattituck. 631-384-1474, nfct.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Equitable Earth: Writing For Equal Access, Protection and Preservation Writers Workshop Series

Saturday, October 15, 1–3 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust along with Herstory Writers Workshop to explore ideas about nature, social justice and access for all. This week’s workshop will be taking place at Widow’s Hole Preserve in Greenport.

Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

The Tastiest Fall Food Festival via Facebook Live

Saturday, October 15, 3–4 p.m.

Join Chef Rob from the comfort of your kitchen while you learn how to make dishes like Skillet Rosemary Chicken with Pink Lady Apples and Halloween Pumpkin Pie Scones with a Cinnamon Glaze. Classes will be saved on the library’s Facebook page if you need to view them at a later time.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture in the Garden 2022: Sam Moyer & Eddie Martinez

Friday and Saturday, October 14 & 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy this special exhibit in Landcraft Garden, which is open to the public every Friday and Saturday. These sculptures explore the interaction between animate and inanimate matter and the ephemeral quality of light.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org/on-view-now

