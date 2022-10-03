ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2022 Offers Fun & Prizes

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) is holding their annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton this Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m.–noon. Created to raise funds, promote responsible dog ownership and to spread awareness of ARF’s rescue efforts and animals for adoption, the event makes for a fun, fall outing for the entire family and, of course, your dogs!

The two-mile walk to the ocean and back begins and ends at the Mulford Farm (10 James Lane), a historic property owned by the East Hampton Historical Society in the heart of East Hampton Village. Dog walkers can preregister for $35 or pay $45 the day of the event (free for children 10 and younger with a registered adult), and will receive a unique event T-shirt with original art by designer, ARF supporter and Hamptons resident Isaac Mizrahi, a tote bag and refreshments including Starbucks coffee, Dreesen’s Famous Donuts, Goldberg’s Bagels, apples and cider from The Milk Pail, dog treats, and water.

Along with the enjoyable walk, the morning will offer live music performed by singer-songwriter Sandy Rapp, silent and lucky number auctions — featuring products, services and experiences for owners and pets — free photo booth for participants and their dogs, free dog nail trimming by Bond Vet, and some fun contests starting at 11 a.m., after everyone returns from the walk.

Contests include Dog/Companion Lookalike, Pooch Who Can Smooch, and Stupid Pet Tricks, and winners will be announced during an awards ceremony. The event concludes at noon.

Register for ARF’s Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

All Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk participants can gather pledges to raise funds for ARF. Pledges can be raised by setting up a page as an individual or a team via give.arfhamptons.org/dogwalk. Physical registration brochures are also available at the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop in Sagaponack (17 Poxabogue Lane). Or walkers can participate virtually and walk wherever they might be located.

Top fundraisers will win some really fantastic prizes from local merchants such as a CSA summer share for the 2023 season at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, a portrait of your pet by artist Carol Saxe, and a photo shoot with photographer Dee McMeekan of Dee is for Dogs.

Everyone who collects pledges of $250 or more receives a special gift, courtesy of Isaac Mizrahi, and those who register at the $175 level or higher are invited to attend the ARF Stroll to the Sea kickoff cocktail party the night before the walk, on Friday, October 7 from 6–8 p.m. at a private home in East Hampton.

Rain date for the event is Sunday, October 9.

Visit ARF at arfhamptons.org to learn more about the Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk, how to donate or adopt a dog or cat in need.