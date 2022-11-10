Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: November 11–15, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this Veterans Day weekend to find exciting events and activities, November 11–15, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Phil Firetog Trio at Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Friday, November 11, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss Phil Firetog, one of Long Island’s charismatic and talented artists, at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. Sip on some of your favorite ales and IPAs while you listen.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Jack Monteleone at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, November 11, 8 p.m.

Rock out to the sounds of Jack Monteleone, a multi-instrumentalist and high-energy performer, at The Stephen Talkhouse. Monteleone bases his rock style on the influences of Led Zeppelin, Jack White and Jeff Beck.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Consonance Music Ensemble Quartet

Saturday, November 12, 2–4 p.m.

Enjoy the stylings of this string group composed of graduates of the Juilliard Music Conservatory, the Curtis Musical School and the Manhattan School of Music live at the Marders.

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-437-3700, marders.com/events/2022/11/12/consonance-quartet

6th Annual Wine & Roses Gala

Saturday, November 12, 6–10 p.m.

Meet at the Southampton Cultural Center for an elegant evening of wine, dining, live entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds will go to support the SCC.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Francisco Roldan, Classical Guitar

Sunday, November 13, 3–4 p.m.

Enjoy the musical talent of guitarist Francisco Roldan, who will take you on an international journey featuring selections from Argentina, Cuba, Columbia and more.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0447, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com/event/francisco-roldan-classical-guitar

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Veterans Day Flag Ceremony

Friday, September 11, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this special event outside the Montauk Playhouse honoring veterans. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and refreshments.

240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org/veterans-day

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, November 12, 9 a.m.

Meet at the Village Green in Westhampton Beach to enjoy the crisp fall air and sample the wares of local artisans, including baked goods, seafood and wine.

Glovers Lane Park & Chamber Parking Lot, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org/farmers-market

Beach or Trail Cleanup

Saturday, November 12, 10–11 a.m.

Join the South Fork History Museum as you pick up as much trash as possible in an hour. You’ll also get educated about the types of debris that are washing up on East End beaches and how to avoid those materials in the future.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

Eco: Guided Tree Walk at Bridge Gardens

Saturday, November 12, 2–3:30 p.m.

Join local arborist Jackson Dobbs for a guided walk through Bridge Gardens that includes a focus on the care and maintenance of mature trees. RSVP at [email protected] or 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Gentle Chair Yoga With Alini

Friday, November 11, 1–1:50 p.m.

Yogis can head on over to the Montauk Library, where the focus will be on gentle breathing, core training and light-hearted instruction.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Building Knowledge: Architecture Trivia Night

Friday, November 11, 6–8 p.m.

Test your knowledge of regional and international architecture at the Parrish Art Museum, where you’ll compete for gift baskets and other prizes. Snacks, beverages and other menu items will be provided.

179 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Stirring the Pot: Saturday Pie Primer at Carissa’s

Saturday, November 12, 4–5 p.m.

Join Guild Hall for this exclusive peak at Carissa’s Bakery in Sag Harbor. Florence Fabricant, the New York Times food and wine writer, will be joined by co-founder Carissa Waechter and head chef Denis Bernard while they present a Thanksgiving pie-making demo from start to finish.

3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Live Webinar: Estate Planning For You and Your Parents

Tuesday, November 15, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Join Britt Burner of Britt Burner Law Group to discuss basic Estate Planning documents for all generations including last will and testaments and power of attorneys.

300 Pantingo Place Suite 115, East Hampton. 631-941-3434, burnerlawgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316581600625/WN_K1jkb0jSR-ykhc6dS_HvYw

Tappy Hour at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, November 15, 5:30 p.m.

Learn tap technique while having fun and sipping on a cocktail every Tuesday at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. The class will be performing live on December 4.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org/arts-academy/adult-classes

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through December 31

Budding photogs shouldn’t miss this opportunity to have their work featured on the cover of Dan’s Papers! You can discover the theme on the publication’s photo pages or the most recent issue archived at DansPapers.com/read-the-paper-online. Up to five high-resolution photos must be sent to [email protected] by December 31.

631-537-0500, events.danspapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest-at-online-2022-11-03/2022-11-10/

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of the Leiber Collection: Highlighting Nature

Saturday, November 12, 1–2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the works of Judith Leiber, including nature-inspired clutch bags, paintings and prints. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for teens. Registration is required.

446 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Exhibition Tour: Christopher Knowles/Stand

Saturday, November 12, 2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this guided tour of a comprehensive exhibition of Knowles’ work, including drawings, typings, paintings and sculptures. Christopher Knowles is an American interdisciplinary artist who explores language, sound and visual image. His works have appeared in the Museum of Modern Art, the 2006 Whitney Biennial and the Tate Modern in London.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000399821184927

On the Bright Side

On view through November 13

Don’t miss the last weekend to view paintings that explore color as a commentary on urban life at one of the most popular galleries in the Hamptons.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

A Celebration of Trees

On view through December 18

Take in this curated multi-media art exhibition created to open minds to the world’s vast network of trees. The exhibition showcases the beauty of trees while inspiring viewers to find ways to protect them.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Hand Made: Guitars According to G.E. Smith and the American Artists’ Hand Archive

On view through December 22

Enjoy this collection of 16 rare and classic guitars curated by G.E. Smith. You’ll also view the American Artists’ Hands Archives collection of 31 bronze sculptures depicting the hands of individual artists.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5432, thechurchsagharbor.org/current-exhibition

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.