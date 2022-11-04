Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy fun days and nights of entertainment, adventure and culture on the North Fork this week, November 4–10, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Pindar & Pooches

Friday, November 4, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event featuring live music from Joshua Brussel benefiting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Your $40 ticket includes refreshments and appetizers sponsored by Cooperage Inn. And, of course, bring along your favorite furry friend!

37645 Main Road, Peconic. eventbrite.com/e/pindar-pooches-tickets-449772941977?aff=efbneb

Leading North Fork Artists: Julia King

Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m.

Enjoy the heart-stirring work of Julia King, known for diverse songwriting that includes hints of pop, country and rock and roll sounds.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins at The Suffolk

Sunday, November 6, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss Paula Cole, who was nominated for seven Grammy Awards and was the first woman to be nominated for Producer of the Year. Her hit “I Don’t Want to Wait” was the theme song for Dawson’s Creek. Singer of “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” Sophie B. Hawkins’ 1992 album went platinum and she earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. Tickets start at $55.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

S’mores & Port

Friday-Sunday, November 4–6

Dine outdoors in cozy style at the North Fork Table & Inn, where you’ll enjoy a personal bonfire for roasting, a S’mores kit and your choice of Port or Valhorona Hot Chocolate for Two.

57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Garden Volunteer Day

Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Get your hands dirty at the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, where you can help clear out the invasive vines and roses choking the boxwoods. Individuals at all levels of gardening experience are welcome.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org/calendar

Champagne Tour

Saturday, November 5, noon–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to explore all Champagne secrets at Pindar Vineyards, where you will tour the vineyard, fermentation room and barrel cellar. Finally, enjoy a tasting of five Pindar bubblies with light appetizers. Call or visit online to make your reservation.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Insatiable Brunch Buffet

Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Head on over to Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen for a weekend brunch at $35 that includes signature eggs, carved meat, fresh pasta and Italian pastries. You’ll also enjoy a free flow of non-alcoholic beverages and a glass of mimosa or prosecco included in the price.

300 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-726-4444, insatiableeats.com

Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Soup

Saturday, November 5, 3–4 p.m.

Enjoy this Thanksgiving-themed live cooking class with Chef Rob through the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library’s Facebook page. You’ll learn how to make Squash Salad with Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Maple Glaze as well as Grandma’s Roasted Sweet Potato Pie.

631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Dinner for Two at Maroni Southold

Thursday, November 10, 4–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy a wonderful dinner for two at Maroni Southold to benefit the Southold Historical Museum. The $60 reservation includes a hearty dinner for two people comprised of Grandma Maroni’s famous Italian meatballs served over Penne Pomodoro. Heating instructions are included.

5195 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org/upcoming

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Rainer Gross: Double Take

Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5

Don’t miss your last weekend to check out this exhibit by Rainer Gross, whose abstract paintings explore elements like composition, hue and surface texture mirrored on two side-by-side canvases. The exhibition will be open on Friday from noon–7 p.m. and on Saturday from noon–5 p.m.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Songs From the Wood at Alex Ferrone Gallery

On view through November 13

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to check out this exhibition inspired by wood grain, birch layers and woodcut impressions. Enjoy paintings, prints and wall reliefs, all of which explore the theme in their own creative ways.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.