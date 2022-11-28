Recipe: Union Sushi & Steak’s Duck Risotto for 4

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Learn how to make Union Sushi & Steak chef Chef Scott Kampf’s quack-tastic duck risotto by following this recipe.

Union Sushi & Steak Duck Risotto

Ingredients for Winter Vegetable & Duck Confit Risotto

(4 Portions)

1 Medium-sized diced Spanish onion

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

4 Tablespoons of unsalted butter

5 Cups chef’s choice of chicken broth (homemade or store bought)

1.5 Cups of Aborio rice

1 Small diced zucchini

1 Small diced yellow squash

1/4 Cup of shredded duck confit (homemade or specialty store bought — think Citarella’s)

2 Cup of pinot grigio

Salt and pepper

Directions to make Winter Vegetable & Duck Risotto

1. In a medium-sized sauce pan on medium heat, add olive oil, butter and diced onions. Cook until translucent.

2. Add pinot grigio.

3. Let simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Add Aborio rice.

5. Stir and simmer for 2 minutes.

6. Add enough broth to cover contents of pan.

7. Stir frequently adding only a half a cup of broth at a time as it is absorbed by rice. Add zucchini, squash and duck confit.

8. Cook until al dente, approximately 18–20 minutes.

9. Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Pan Roasted Duck Breast

4 (8–10 oz.) Long Island duck breasts

Salt and pepper

Directions to Pan Roast Duck Breasts

1. Pat dry duck breasts.

2. Score skin side of duck breasts.

3. Season duck with salt and pepper.

4. In a large saute pan (non-stick is fine for novices), add duck, skin side down and place over low-medium heat rendering duck skin.

5. When skin is golden brown and crispy, flip breasts over, continue cooking. Do not drain fat.

6. Turn up heat just a little to medium, continue cooking for approximately 4–5 minutes.

7. Remove duck breasts, let rest and slice.

Directions to Serve

1. In a pasta bowl, place a half a cup (or how much you would like portioned) of risotto in center of bowl.

2. Lay sliced duck atop bed of risotto.

Courtesy of Union Sushi & Steak, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com