Boca’s The Symphonia Orchestra Adds New Board Members

Boca Raton-based orchestra The Symphonia has announced that Dr. Orville Lawton, Howard Krooks, and Karen Fuller, have joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Orville Lawton, Ph.D. recently retired as the Dean of Music and Director of Piano Studies at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. He is the founder and director of the Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches, Inc., a group dedicated to the preservation and performance of the Negro Spiritual. Dr. Lawton is also a member of the Community Relations Board of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and is an accomplished pianist and tenor soloist.

Howard Krooks, an attorney with Cozen O’Connor, is certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and currently serves as chair of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section and the board of trustees of the NAELA Foundation. Krooks was named Member of the Year in 2010 by the Florida Bar Elder Law Section for his work in obtaining Medicaid approval for the use of promissory notes in Medicaid planning in Florida.

Karen Fuller is Principal Flute of The Symphonia, the Palm Beach Opera Orchestra, the Miami City Ballet Opus One Orchestra, and Orchestra Miami, and is also a member of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra. She is co-founder of the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival, now in its 32nd season, and serves on the Executive Board of American Federation of Musicians Local 655 (South Florida Musicians Association). In addition, Fuller is an Instructor of Flute at Palm Beach Atlantic University. She will serve as Musician-at-Large on The Symphonia Board.

“We are truly honored to have such passionate, accomplished individuals joining our cause and continuing to elevate our leadership team,” said Annabel Russell, The Symphonia’s executive director.

The Symphionia’s 2022-2023 concert season is underway and will continue with a special Earth to Boca! event on December 3, mixing music and film to focus attention on area environmental groups and their good work. An Earth concert follows on December 4.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org or call 561-376-3848.