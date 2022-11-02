Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Many people still see rosé as a seasonal wine to enjoy starting in May and ending in October. But most wine drinkers have come to embrace rosé regardless of the season.

And, with the holidays fast approaching, rosé is an excellent wine to complement all types of snack and party foods. Below are three very different rosés you can appreciate all year long.

Rosé Three Ways

DAOU 2021 Discovery Rosé

This rosé from California is by far the crispest of the three wines. It is also the driest. It has a delicate pink color, but don’t let the color fool you. It is packed with flavor. It’s the highest in alcohol coming in at 14.1% alcohol, but it has absolutely none of the alcohol burn. While there will be future columns fully dedicated to wines for Thanksgiving, this is one that most definitely should be earmarked for Thanksgiving Day appetizers. This wine is made from grenache grapes and is most reminiscent of Côtes de Provence rosés. This rosé is floral with fruit notes of stone fruit, like peaches. This wine retails for only $24 and received a well-earned 91 points from Wine Enthusiast.

​McCall 2021 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir Rosé

Pinot noir fans, rejoice another way to enjoy your favorite wine. This Long Island wine is made from 100% pinot noir. This rosé, while still light and dry, has a lovely substantial mouth feel. Notes of raspberry and peaches are balanced with citrus. This wine has an alcohol content of 12.8% and also retails for $24.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Pink Satin 2019

This wine is a Bordeaux-style rosé. When most think of Bordeaux, they think red; however this wine makes wonderful use of three of the noble grapes. It is an estate blend of merlot, cabernet Franc and cabernet sauvignon. While it is considered a dry wine, its more lush mouth feel and fruit-forward nature give it a more off-dry flavor. It has an alcohol content of 12% and retails for $35.50.