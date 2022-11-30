Photo Galleries

Photos: Wölffer Estate Hosts Night of Lights Celebration

Photos by Neil Rasmus / BFA.com
  • Annual Night of Lights at Wölffer EstateNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • CocktailsNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Annual Night of Lights table setting at Wölffer EstateNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Annual Night of Lights at Wölffer EstateNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey Wölffer, Pilar GuzmánNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Winemaker Roman RothNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Pilar Guzmán, Chris MitchellNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Maireya DAngeloNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Max Rohn, Roman RothNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Malcolm Carfrae, Kiane von MuefflingNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey WölfferNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey WölfferNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey Wölffer, Aweng ChuolNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey Wölffer, Aweng Chuol, Flaviana MatataNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Jenné Lombardo, Harvey Newton-HaydonNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Jeff LeBlancNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Flaviana MatataNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Fern MallisNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Joey Wölffer and friendsNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Elizabeth KurpisNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Kelly Burns, John WattikerNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Aweng ChuolNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Aweng Chuol, Flaviana MatataNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Wölffer Estate vines illuminated on the Night of LightsNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Annual Night of Lights at Wölffer EstateNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

  • Guests gather at Wölffer Estate's Annual Night of LightsNeil Rasmus / BFA.com

Joey Wölffer, co-owner and Chief Brand Officer of Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s co-owner and Chief Brand Officer hosted the winery’s second annual Night of Lights celebration on Saturday, November 19.

Friends of the brand gathered for an intimate dinner to kick off  the holiday season and were treated to a special  preview of the vineyard’s 13th annual Lighting of the Vines, where 15,000 LED lights illuminate the winter vineyard rows.

The official Lighting of the Vines event takes place on Saturday, December 2 and will benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center with a silent auction of holiday wreaths designed by community artists, designers and business owners.

Learn more about the Lighting of the Vines and more at wolffer.com.

