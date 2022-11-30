Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Joey Wölffer, co-owner and Chief Brand Officer of Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s co-owner and Chief Brand Officer hosted the winery’s second annual Night of Lights celebration on Saturday, November 19.

Friends of the brand gathered for an intimate dinner to kick off the holiday season and were treated to a special preview of the vineyard’s 13th annual Lighting of the Vines, where 15,000 LED lights illuminate the winter vineyard rows.

The official Lighting of the Vines event takes place on Saturday, December 2 and will benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center with a silent auction of holiday wreaths designed by community artists, designers and business owners.

Learn more about the Lighting of the Vines and more at wolffer.com.