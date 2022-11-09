Wordhampton Collects Food Donations for Springs Food Pantry

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As part of their 30th anniversary celebration, Wordhampton Public Relations is doing their part to help feed the needy by collecting donations for Springs Food Pantry this season.

Also located in Springs, Wordhampton invites the community to join the food drive by dropping off non-perishable food items to their office at 512 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton every weekday, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In spite of the Hamptons glitzy reputation, many area residents go hungry each winter as they struggle to pay bills and keep the lights on. Some elderly locals must make the difficult decision to eat or pay for medicine.

East Hampton has the highest poverty rate in Suffolk County, and in 2021, the Springs Food Pantry had 40,823 recipient visits.

Wordhampton is collecting food donations through November 14, but you can also donate food or money directly to The Springs Food Pantry, located at 5 Old Stone Highway in East Hampton.

Visit springsfoodpantry.com to help or donate directly.