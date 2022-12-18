Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Mia Certic, Montauk Historical Society Executive Director

By
comments
Posted on

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Mia Certic

This week on the Dan’s Talks podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Mia Certic, the first-ever executive director of the Montauk Historical Society. Certic, a full-time resident whose family has visited for more than 50 years, has worked as a screenwriter, advertising copywriter and public relations consultant in California and Europe.

Learn more about the Montauk Historical Society and their work at montaukhistoricalsociety.org.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Mia Certic, the firstever executive director of the Montauk Historical Society – Episode 110

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites