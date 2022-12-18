Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Meet Mia Certic

This week on the Dan’s Talks podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Mia Certic, the first-ever executive director of the Montauk Historical Society. Certic, a full-time resident whose family has visited for more than 50 years, has worked as a screenwriter, advertising copywriter and public relations consultant in California and Europe.

Learn more about the Montauk Historical Society and their work at montaukhistoricalsociety.org.

