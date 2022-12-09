Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

See what’s happening on the North Fork this weekend, including live shows, outdoor adventures, workshops, art exhibitions, holiday fun and more.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

WLNG’S Rockabilly Christmas

Friday, December 9, 8 p.m.

It’s time for a Rockabilly Christmas at the New Suffolk Theater! Enjoy Jason D. Williams on piano as well as Gene Casey. Tickets are $49 to $55 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Holiday Jam with Annabelle & Friends

Saturday, December 10, 6-10 p.m.

Head on over to Spirit’s Promise Rescue for a night of holiday music and fun in the festive barn. The cost is $30 per person and you can bring your own drinks and snacks. Registration is required.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, December 11, 1:30-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music in the Tasting Room at Jason’s Vineyard while sipping on some of your favorite bubbly. Paris Ray is a New York-based singer and songwriter who has appeared in shows like Guiding Light, 30 Rock and iCarly. She has written over 50 songs and performs regularly throughout Long Island and Manhattan.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com/events.

A Capella Holiday Chorus Concert

Sunday, December 11, 2-3 p.m.

Don’t miss the House of Red Hearts while they sing holiday tunes and entertain you with the stories behind each piece. Holiday cookies, hot beverages and other treats will be served.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

S’mores & Port at North Fork Table & Inn

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 4-5 p.m.

Reserve your table ahead of time for a cozy outdoor dessert including a mini-bonfire, a curated Ssmores set for two and two glasses of port or rich hot cocoa.

57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Free Pet Photo with Santa

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 9 a.m.

Bring your favorite furry friend over to Talmage Farms, where you can get a free digital photo with Santa. This year’s theme is “Christmas by the Sea.” Be sure to schedule your photo ahead of time.

1122 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3100, talmagefarm.com

Peppermint Twist Basket Weaving Class

Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Create a lovely basket with plenty of room for peppermints at Hallockville Museum Farm. The cost is $50 for members and $65 for non-members plus an $18 material fee.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Eat Drink & Be Sparkling: Birds & Bubbly with the North Fork Shack

Saturday, December 10, 12–4 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of tasty delights with a flight of four sparkling wines paired with chicken and waffles served sandwich-style at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

1st Annual Holiday Paw-Looza

Saturday, December 10, 1–5 p.m.

Don’t miss this howling good time at the Twin Fork Beer Co. featuring photos with Santa, a holiday marketplace, crafts, raffles and live music. Tickets are required for Santa photos.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

The Landscape

On view through January 16

Don’t miss this exhibition of 57 works by 46 national artists working in photography, painting and mixed media on the theme of landscape. Meet the juror and artists on Zoom on December 14 at 7 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.