Hamptons celebrity chef and former Dan’s Taste host Alex Guarnaschelli will appear as a special judge on the long awaited eighth season of HGTV’s Brother vs. Brother.

Back in November of 2021, the show, featuring Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott going head-to-head in home renovation competition, had announced Season 8 would air in 2022, but it was mysteriously delayed until tonight’s January 11, 2023 premiere.

And unlike previous seasons, which gave the brothers specific locations and parameters for their designs, including budget, this season is called Brother vs. Brother: No Rules, allowing the duo to choose the homes they flip and see who ends up getting the highest selling price at the end of the six-episode series.

Season 7, which ended in the fall of 2020, concluded with Drew taking home the win.

According to HGTV announcements about the season, fans of the show will watch Drew work on a “hillside fixer-upper” while Jonathan renovates a “beach-adjacent” home — both in the Los Angeles area.

“After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner, and there’s no way I’m going to let Jonathan take the title away from me,” Drew says in the press release.

Alex Guarnaschelli on Brother vs. Brother: No Rules

Each episode features one of an illustrious lineup of judges including, of course, Alex Guarnaschelli who will join Revealed designer Veronica Valencia to preside over the brothers’ kitchen and dining room renovations in Episode 2 on HGTV next Wednesday, January 18 at 9 p.m., and streaming on Discovery+.

The episode’s winner will enjoy an elaborate and romantic meal from a famous Michelin chef, while the loser will clean up after his brother’s dinner.

Guarnaschelli, who has become one of Food Network’s most recognizable personalities, is no stranger to being in front of the camera. Her long list of credits includes hits like Alex vs. America, Iron Chef America, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Supermarket Stakeout, and The Kitchen to name a few.

The chef is just one guest judge on a season loaded with stars, such as Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl, What Am I Eating?), David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Breegan Jane (The House My Wedding Bought), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), and Kendra Wilkinson (Kendra Sells Hollywood) — all of whom will get to name winners on each week’s show.

The weekly winner will be rewarded with special opportunities — including experiences like the dinner and operating the Mars Rover at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab — and the challenge loser will face a variety of humiliating tasks.

Season 8 of Brother vs. Brother: No Rules kicks off tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9 p.m., when the brothers will take on their living rooms and front entrances, on HGTV and streaming on Discovery+.