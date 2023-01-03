Podcasts

Power Women Podcast: Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank

ConnectOne Bank President Elizabeth Magennis
In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank, about the people who impacted her early life, her role at the bank — which recently opened a new loan production office in East Hampton — and her secrets to success.

Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

