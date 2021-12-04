Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out this week’s East End foodie news bites, including a sweet new vegan option, Zoom cooking, local food and drink specials, takeout, s’mores and…more…from the East End “Food Seen.”

Breaking news! Tate’s Bake Shop is releasing a new line of vegan cookies as an alternative to their buttery favorites. “As a brand that is committed to delighting its consumers with delicious new treats, we are very excited to be launching a vegan variety of our cookies,” says Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer of Tate’s Bake Shop. “Tate’s remains committed to providing uncompromising craft-baked quality with all products while meeting the evolving tastes of our customers. After launching our gluten-free cookies more than a decade ago, we look forward to introducing our vegan cookies and continuing to grow with our customers’ changing lifestyles. We hope that Tate’s premium vegan cookies will appeal to the many incorporating plant-based foods into their choices.” Products include: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies and Vegan Vanilla Maple Cookies, which is a new flavor. Each offering is certified vegan by vegan.org and certified Kosher Pareve by the Orthodox Union. Tate’s has partnered with Whole Foods Market to be the first nationwide retailer to carry the cookies. The cookies are also available on tatesbakeshop.com, Amazon and in select regional grocery stores.

Get back to basics by taking Stefanie Sacks’ live one-hour Zoom cooking segment on Wednesday, December 8 at 6 p.m. where she’ll prepare two to three recipes. She has her Master of Science in Nutrition from Teachers College, Columbia University, is a Certified Nutrition Specialist, Certified Dietitian Nutritionist and is a graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts. She’ll demonstrate how to create creamy broccoli soup, savory lentils, whole roasted fish and a dark chocolate treat. Each one-hour class is $25. The menus are all gluten-free and dairy-optional. You will receive a Zoom link and recipes upon registration. Zoom recording will be provided post-class to all registrants.

To honor the East Hampton School District, Main Street Tavern will host a “Hometown Hero Happy Hour” on Fridays. Every Friday from 3–6 p.m., the tavern will provide food and drink specials and an additional 20% off happy hour specials for all attendees.

Montauk’s Sel Rrose (yes, it’s spelled with two R’s) now offers a weekday three-course prix fixe meal for $35. Food service industry types will receive a 20% discount on their check and happy hour specials every Monday that include $2 oysters at the bar.

Wainscott’s The Seafood Shop — across the street from the post office — has new quick take-away options for lunch and dinner. Look for cioppino, linguini with shrimp, paella, bouillabaisse, marinated grilled steak and chicken francaise.

Lastly, North Fork Table & Inn in Southold now offers an outdoor s’mores and port option on Sunday evenings on its west patio. Guests can roast their own marshmallows to place on homemade graham crackers with spicy Aleppo-chocolate bark by an outdoor fire. A selection of port or Valrhona hot chocolate adds an extra layer of warmth. The $55 special is only for adults.

Did You Know: Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, ordered a catered Thanksgiving dinner feast from Art of Eating Catering yet again!

Food Quote: “The disparity between a restaurant’s price and food quality rises in direct proportion to the size of the pepper mill.” ~Bryan Miller, former restaurant reviewer for The New York Times

