Make the most of all the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer with your kids this week by enjoying our top five things to do and 10 reliable, go-to venues, January 6–12. 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Fun Parent & Child Program at the Harbor Waldorf School

Friday, January 6, 9 a.m.

Enjoy an exciting outdoor program that includes baking, songs and puppet shows. It’s suitable for young ones who have just started walking up to 30 months. Little visitors must be accompanied by a caregiver.

11 Caroll Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1520, harborwaldorfschool.org

The Baking Coach Presents: Snowman Cake Pops

Tuesday, January 10

Cake-loving kiddos can stop by the Rogers Memorial Library for cake-pop-making kits they can make at home, with virtual instructions from master baker Lisa Basini of Baking Coach. Pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Lucky Dumplings

Tuesday, January 10, 6–10 p.m.

Kiddos in grades 5–12 can learn how to make delicious dumplings from scratch at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll also explore the history behind Chinese dumplings, which can bring you luck in the New Year! Pre-registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Candy Sushi

Wednesday, January 11, 4:45–5:30 p.m.

Your pre-teen or teen in grades 5–12 can stop by the Quogue Library to make candy that looks like sushi. Pre-registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

Toddler & Teeny Tumbling With Rachel Haab

Thursday, January 12, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Your kiddo ages 1–3 can tumble on over to the Community Learning Center at Holy Trinity for this fun class that will focus on movement and control. Parents or caregivers are required to stay for the duration of the session.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Family Fun & Kids Attractions on the East End

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour, or visit the library, exhibit room or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppy over to one of the East End’s most popular attractions, which includes exhibits like Amphibian Alley, Amazon Rainforest and Butterflies. Tickets are $30 for children and $43 for adults. Little ones under age 2 can attend for free.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com/santa-brunch-december-4

Kites of the Harbor

If you’re looking for a gift or just somewhere fun to visit, take your little shoppers to Kites of the Harbor in Sag Harbor. You’ll enjoy plenty of unique toys, games and gadgets as well as a very friendly staff.

75 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9063, facebook.com/75mainst

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for somewhere fun to take the kiddos, bring ’em out to Nick & Toni’s, which boasts family-style dining, pizza and a warm farmhouse setting. Desserts and drinks are also a treat for the whole family.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Safari Adventure

If you’re looking for some active winter fun, take your kiddos ages 1–10 to one of the open play sessions at Safari Adventure, an 18-foot-tall soft playground that includes inflatables, a calming spa and over 30 video games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Sagtown Coffee

If you and your little ones are looking to warm up on a cold winter day, take them over to Sagtown Coffee, where the hot chocolate, tea selection and lattes get high marks from parents. While you’re there, help yourself to a New York bagel, grilled cheese or yogurt bowl.

78 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

If your little one loves nature, take them over to the South Fork History Museum, where they can view colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, aquariums featuring wildlife and a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Enjoy the public skating sessions at this clean and friendly local favorite. Skate rentals, refreshment options and lessons are also available.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Wildwood Lanes

Enjoy bowling, a snack bar, glow-in-the-dark events and a party room at Wildwood Lanes. Parents rave about the affordable prices and friendly service.

3951 Lake Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-6622, wildwoodlanes.wixsite.com/wildwoodlanes/bowling

