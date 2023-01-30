Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Choosing the right spot for Valentine’s Day is an annual challenge, so we’ve put together a list of our favorites in Palm Beach County to remove stress from what should be a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

Find Valentine’s Romance in Palm Beach County

The garden at Worth Avenue favorite Bice is a wonderful combination of bucolic and buzzy — Sarah Jessica Parker, Howard Stern, Rod Stewart and impeccably groomed pups can be spotted — and there is something for everyone on the menu. Choose from homemade pastas, expertly grilled fish and meats, and the chef’s annual Valentine’s specials. Champagne will definitely be flowing.

Select the legendarily enchanting garden at classic Italian Renato’s or its mirrored dining room — both decidedly romantic spots in which to enjoy such decadent offerings as seared foie gras with caramelized figs and cranberries in a blackberry brandy sauce; or salmon glazed with wildflower honey, accompanied by crab and corn flan.

It’s hard to find more flattering light than at Warren, an American addition to Palm Beach County, that became an overnight sensation when it opened last year in west Delray. It celebrates whiskey, and the shelves lined with bottles give an amber glow. Exclusive cuts of meat include a wagyu Phoenix MS9+. Among the Valentine specials is Beef Wellington and jumbo lump crab with lavender ice cream grits, rainbow and romanesco; and sous vide swordfish with bourbon purple sweet potato, hearts of palm and fire-roasted tomato sauce.

Some of the freshest and most perfectly prepared seafood around is served up at City Fish Market, a popular spot that looks out over water and a fountain. It’s a wonderful choice for the health-oriented who enjoy simply grilled catch, though fish can also be ordered blackened or sautéed. For the special night, a three-course lobster feast is being offered, with such choices as a 2-pound crustacean, surf and turf, or South African lobster tails.

Water lovers and seafood aficionados will also love Prime Catch, one of the few spots actually on the ocean. Whether you choose a cozy booth inside, or a perch on the deck, the view and sea air will be part of the memorable evening. Local black grouper and Scottish salmon are among the best around.

The ultimate date night dinner is being served at Chops Lobster Bar, a favorite Boca steakhouse where the amorous offerings include Taittinger and Russian osetra; jumbo Key West stone crab claws; Nova Scotia lobster; and a combo of a 2-pound lobster and 8-ounce center cut filet mignon.

What could be more romantic than a corner bistro with doors that open onto the street? La Goulue is offering a sensual meal that includes such selections as white and green asparagus with truffle vinaigrette; foie gras mousse with caramel butter and toasted nuts; giant prawns with blood orange sauce and saffron risotto; chateaubriand for two with foie gras and black truffle sauce; Altima caviar blinis; and a berry and chocolate mousse.

For those who like an upbeat evening, Louie Bossi, a lively spot in Boca with a large outdoor patio, is a good choice. It will feature a Valentine special of handmade pappardelle with lamb sausage ragu, fennel, San Marzano tomatoes and fiore sardo pecorino. Fish is prepared on a wood burning grill and steaks are dry aged in house.

Part of an indulgent meal is dessert, and few are more sensual than those topped with meringue that is impossibly gossamer but satisfying to a sweet tooth.

We’ve already declared our love for Dune’s Baked Alaska, which is iced with soft Italian meringue, doused with alcohol and lit on fire to slightly torch the edges. Our new passion is Lindsay Autry’s banana pudding at The Regional, which is an elevated and lighter take on banana cream pie, with multiple peaks of browned merinque in place of whipped cream.

Autry is also offering a holiday chef’s tasting, with lobster salad, golden tilefish, New York strip and a special cocktail called “Lover’s Blush.’’

There are other places to celebrate Cupid’s day apart from restaurants. Many hotels and spas are offering special couples experiences in Palm Beach County.

Acqualina in Sunny Isles, which has just renovated its oceanfront accommodations, has a Fendi-designed spa suite perfect for the occasion. A new Stress Relief Back Massage can be booked for two and performed side by side. CBD oil reduces inflammation while a Botanika soothing serum with lidocaine eradicates knots. Next, a cryotherapy ball is use to reduce lactic acid, and finally, a warm pad is applied to the back while therapists work on the neck and scalp.

After, you can sip Champagne in the suite, step outside to the spa pool with its heated jacuzzi and Roman waterfall, or head to one of the fabulous restaurants on the property — which happen to be spectacular outposts of two New York favorites — Il Mulino and the brand new Avra.

Paul Labrecque, the chic salon and spa in Royal Poinciana Plaza, is offering a new special massage that combines a unique mix of manual stretching, soothing stomach work and targeted body pressure. Best of all, it uses highly active creams and oils from cult brand Biologique Recherche.

For the couple who wants to go all out, The Four Seasons Palm Beach has a Forbes five-star spa where the evening can begin with a couples massage and move on to a cozy cabana on the beach. There, its acclaimed restaurant, Florie’s, will serve a four-course dinner including such choices as brioche with ricotta foam, pear and toasted walnuts; a tartelette of Jerusalem artichoke puree and caviar; tagliatelle with fresh shaved black truffles; scallops with caramelized cauliflower puree; and beef filet with creamy polenta and aged Parmesan.