WHBPAC Hosting 25th Anniversary Fundraiser in Palm Beach

One of the Hamptons most respected venues, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is headed to South Florida and the Palm Beach area later this month for a special anniversary fundraiser.

Building momentum as 2023 begins, the WHBPAC will host a 25th anniversary cocktail party fundraiser at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, January 25 at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature delicious hors d’oeuvres and libations in an intimate space at the Kravis Center, followed by a performance by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti. The event is generously sponsored by Meg and Jay Axelrod.

“While our 25th anniversary will formally take place over the July 4th weekend, this fundraiser will be a great way for us to connect with our Floridian supporters and build on our mission as we celebrate a quarter-century as the premier performing arts center on the East End,” WHBPAC Executive Director Julienne Penza-Boone says, clearly understanding the deep connections among these points in the “Golden Triangle” between NYC, Palm Beach and the Hamptons.

The theatre will be unveiling its 25th anniversary season lineup in the coming months.

Celebrating “30 years of LIVE” in West Palm, the non-profit Kravis Center is the region’s largest and most popular performing arts center with a wide range of exciting shows. Visit kravis.org to see what’s playing.

Tickets to WHBPAC at the Kravis can be purchased by calling 631-288-1500. Visit whbpac.org to see what’s coming up at the theater.