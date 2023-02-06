Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Meet ‘Accused of Witchcraft in New York’ Author Scott Ferrara

Episode 117: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott R. Ferrara, author of the book Accused of Witchcraft in New York. He is a historical archaeologist specializing in colonialism in the northeast United States. He is currently a Ph.D. student at The Graduate Center, City University of New York and teaches courses at Queens College.

Due for release from The History Press on Monday, February 20, Accused of Witchcraft in New York covers this fascinating topic that goes well beyond the oft-discussed Salem Witch Trials.

As solicited by the publisher, “From Native Americans viewing European colonists as witches in the Mohawk Valley to witchcraft hysteria among early Long Island colonial settlements, the history of New York state’s witchcraft accusations encompasses all regions and communities in the state.”

The book presents harrowing narratives of those who were accused of witchcraft, the feverish community dramas that resulted and the lives of those who faced their community as an outsider.