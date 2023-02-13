Business

Now Hiring in the Hamptons:Dan’s Papers Is Seeking a Food, Drink & Events Editor

Posted on
Join the Dan's Papers team as our new food, wine and events editor!
Dan’s Papers, the ultimate source of where to go and what to do on the East End of Long Island — the Hamptons and the North Fork — is the multimedia destination for expertly curated content spotlighting places to eat and drink, nightlife, arts and entertainment and the people shaping these industries.

We are seeking a food and events editor to expand our coverage in these areas. The ideal candidate will develop relationships with restaurateurs to get the scoop on special events, new openings, closings, celebrity sightings, etc.

All content will be published across print, digital and social. This position requires weekend availability during the summer and wine season.

Core Responsibilities:

Evergreen Guides – Consistently round up the best destinations for singles and families of various interests across the region. Weekend Roundups – Curate for print and digital editions local event listings previewing what to do, special events are taking place on the East End, etc.

Email Newsletters – Oversee two weekly email newsletters curating food and drink coverage and The Weekender events guides.

Social Media – Update all social media channels with relevant content.

Directories – Develop and maintain an insider’s guide of briefs highlighting local establishments.

Other Responsibilities:

Candidates should live on or near the East End. Interested in applying? Send your resume and writing samples to [email protected]

