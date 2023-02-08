Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point) has been appointed the new vice chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security.

The subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, focuses on the security of the aviation industry, surface transportation and maritime activities.

“In addition to being surrounded by water on three sides, our congressional district is home to several airports which connect us to the world,” LaLota said. “Enhancing security at our ports of entry is a top priority of mine this Congress and this position will allow me to better advocate for the men and women serving our country in the Coast Guard and the TSA who are charged with keeping our country safe.”

In his new role, the U.S. Navy veteran will work closely with U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.), who has said he plans to focus his efforts on the immigration and border policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The congressman representing the East End and member of the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives was also appointed to the Emergency Management and Technology Subcommittee.