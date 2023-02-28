Long Island Top Workplaces Nominations Open for 2023 Survey

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Does your employer eschew non-urgent day-off contact to respect your work-life balance, provide resources that foster innovation rather than enable productivity-stifling micromanagement, and resolve conflicts instead of waffling when grievances are raised?

Congratulations, your employer may be a contender in the sixth-annual Long Island Top Workplaces survey ranking the best places to work in Nassau and Suffolk counties! Nominations open March 5 in the program that demonstrates companies that prioritize employee satisfaction over profits prove more successful than those that ruthlessly pursue the latter.

“People are the most important part of any business and Top Workplaces is a celebration of companies who care for their people, teams, and work environment,” said Joshua Schneps, co-publisher of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and NoticiaLI. “It is a great opportunity to shine a positive light on your business or employer, serves as a terrific recruiting tool and we welcome nominations from any businesses that qualify.”

To produce the review, Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Noticia, and dozens of other local publications, partnered with Energage, a research company that conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2022. Developed by Energage people scientists, the survey leverages the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 27 million employees.

“Top Workplaces allows employers to get a read on what areas they should be celebrating and what areas they should be focusing on,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “We really need workplaces that inspire employees. You have to really acknowledge employees genuinely and consistently.”

Any organization — be it a public, private, nonprofit or government entity — with 50 or more employees in Suffolk and Nassau is eligible to participate. Last year, the Long Island Top Workplaces program invited 2,268 organizations, surveyed 75, and recognized 51 winners based on the results of 7,633 employee responses.

Nominations, which are free to make, are due April 14. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question, five-minute survey through June. Once the survey is complete, the results will be published in September in the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers.

Nominees are also eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees’ feedback that allows them to differentiate and stand out as a top place to work and do business.

To nominate a company, visit litopworkplaces.com or call 516-274-0621.