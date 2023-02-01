Out & About in Palm Beach: Things to Do in February 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach County is the place to be in South Florida this February! Enjoy art, live shows and fun, entertaining and enriching things to do from February 4–26, 2023.

Palm Beach Live Shows

Manny the Music Man at Benny’s on the Beach

Saturday, February 4, 5–9 p.m.

Enjoy live music and a Florida sunset at Benny’s on the Beach, where there’s plenty of seafood, cocktails and specials to help you rock the night away.

10 Ocean Boulevard, Lake Worth. bennysonthebeach.com/event/manny-the-music-man/2022-11-19

Boyz II Men

Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Boyz II Men, the R&B group that took the pop scene by storm in the 1990s with hits like “MotownPhilly” and “One Sweet Day.” This performance will feature special guest Michael Bublé. Tickets are $85.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 844-765-8432, west-palm-beach-theater.com/theaters/kravis-center-dreyfoos-concert-hall/boyz-ii-men.php

Tracy Morgan at Palm Beach Improv Comedy Club

Saturday, February 4, 9:45 p.m.

Don’t miss Tracy Morgan, best known for his work on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. Morgan has received an Emmy nomination and remains one of the world’s best-known comedians. Tickets begin at $40 and VIP options are available.

550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com/shows/196093

Valentine Dinner Dance

Saturday, February 11, 7 p.m.

Take your Valentine over to the West Palm Beach Marriott for an evening of dinner and dancing. Proceeds will go to support the Philippine-American Society Scholarship Fund.

1001 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023775582228

The Science of Leaving Omaha

Tickets are available through February 19

Get your tickets ahead of time for the world premiere of this entertaining play about two unlikely companions looking to leave their working-class life behind.

201 Clementis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org

Italian Bred-a Theatrical Comedy Show

Saturday, February 25, 2–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Candace Guardino as she shares her family impersonations and the stage with cameos from Steve Schirripa of the Sopranos and Mario Cantone from Sex and the City. Tickets begin at $32.50.

950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, delraybeachplayhouse.com

Fun Palm Beach Activities

South Florida Garlic Fest

Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Get out in the sunshine and enjoy this weekend-long celebration featuring lots of garlic-flavored dishes, arts and crafts vendors, full-service bars, rides and entertainment. Tickets are $20–$35 and the event will take place rain or shine.

11700 Pierson Road, Wellington. eventeny.com/events/south-florida-garlic-festival-2023-24th-annual-2930

Royal Palm Beach Market and Bizarre

Saturday, February 4, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Get out and about on Saturday’s lakeside at the Royal Palm Beach Village Hall. You’ll sample the wares of local vendors, including produce, local honey, seafood, jewelry and handicrafts. Food trucks and local gourmet food vendors will also be on the premises.

1050 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach. rpbgreenmarket.com

Delray Beach Open

Friday, February 10–Sunday, February 19

Don’t miss matches with some of tennis’ greatest legends, as well as food, tasting and promo events. Special senior discounts and kids pricing are also available.

201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-330-6000, yellowtennisball.com

Wellington Classic Brew Fest

Saturday, February 11, 3–6 p.m.

Brew fanatics won’t want to miss this celebration that includes craft brews and hard ciders from all over Florida and beyond, as well as food trucks, live music and entertainment. Tickets vary in price as early-entry VIP tickets, as well as non-drinker options, are available.

12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. eventbrite.com/e/wellington-classic-brew-fest-2023-tickets-484480443047

The Honda Classic PGA Tour

Thursday-Sunday, February 23–26

Golf fans will want to get their tickets ahead of time for this exciting weekend of watching the greats play. In addition, there are plenty of luxury hot spots that include a clubhouse, champagne lounge and Nicklaus Neighborhood with family-friendly amenities and concessions. Fireworks will be on display Friday and Saturday night.

400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach. 561-627-1800, thehondaclassic.com

Palm Beach Kids Events

ManateeFest

Saturday, February 4, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy this unique family day out that includes face painting, a Kidzone, eating and shopping. Meanwhile, your kiddos can get some important information about protecting the environment.

6000 North Flagler Drive, Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com/manateefest

Teen Program: Introduction to Calligraphy

Saturday, February 4, 10:30 a.m.

Your youngster ages 12–18 can learn to use ink and brush to write Japanese characters at this hands-on workshop at the King Library at the Society of the Four Arts. Pre-registration is required.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Family Fun Day: Love Card

Saturday, February 11, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Meet in the Kimiya Room at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens to make an origami heart to give to someone special on Valentine’s Day. Family Fun Days are free with paid admission to the museum.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Drop-in Family Storytime at the Spanish River Library

Monday, February 13, 10–10:30 a.m.

Your little one under age 5 can enjoy stories, music, rhymes and movement at the Spanish River Library. Young learners must be accompanied by an adult.

1501 Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton. myboca.us/2020/Library

2023 Jupiter Seafood Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Enjoy this family-friendly event where little guppies under age 12 can attend for free! You’ll sample fresh food, live music and plenty of kid-approved entertainment.

400 Florida A1A, Jupiter. jupiterseafoodfestival.net

Palm Beach Art Exhibitions

36th Annual Boca Raton Museum of Art Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy this spectacular outdoor event that allows you to view the work of 170 artists and artisans from around the country. Mediums include ceramics, wood, painting, photography and sculpture. Local restaurants and food trucks will also be selling their wares.

233 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton. bocamuseum.org

Figurative Masters of the Americas

On view through February 12

Don’t miss this exhibition featuring masters of figuration throughout the Americas, including Andy Warhol, Fernando Botero and Diego Rivera. The museum is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org

Form Forward: Brett Weston and Photographers of Things Unseen

On view through March 4

Witness this collection of photographs exploring how photographers from the 1930s to the present have engaged with color and the environment. It explores the beauty of objects, places and histories throughout the years.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Only a Little Planet

On view through March 18

Admirers of photography won’t want to miss this special exhibit at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre exploring Keith Carter’s work in black and white that merges reality with the imaginary.

415 Clementis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600, workshop.org