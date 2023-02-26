Podcast: Dan Talks with Author Daniel Simone

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Author Daniel Simone

Episode 120: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with author Daniel Simone. The New York native and Hamptons resident specializes in writing about sensational crimes in collaboration with one of the perpetrators or investigators of the actual event, such as Henry Hill of Goodfellas fame.

His popular works include The Lufthansa Heist and The Pierre Hotel Affair.

