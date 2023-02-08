Photo Galleries

Photos: Chocolate Cherry Scone Making at Riverhead Library

Photos by Rob Cuni Posted on

  • Rob Scott and his sconeRob Cuni

  • Chef Rob ScottRob Cuni

  • Making scones with chef Rob ScottRob Cuni

  • Rob ScottRob Cuni

  • Rob Scott, Darlene AndersonRob Cuni

  • Rob Scott, Ernie and Darlene AndersonRob Cuni

  • Mary Robesch, Jane Mac Arthur, Wilma ColkinRob Cuni

  • Rob Scott, Ernie and Darlene AndersonRob Cuni

Riverhead Library set up a lovely event in which guests could bring their cooking equipment from home and learn how to make a delicious chocolate cherry scone on Wednesday, February 1 — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

With chef Rob Scott at the helm of dishing out ingredients and ensuring the correct measurements for the aspiring chefs, it was a delightful experience that resulted in some tasty treats for all those involved.

Riverhead Library offers lots of fun events and activities for people of all ages. Find more to do on their monthly calendar.

If you’re looking for a place to eat in the Hamptons or North Fork on Valentine’s Day, check out our 14 East End Restaurants Gearing Up for Valentine’s Date Night!

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites