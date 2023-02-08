Photos: Chocolate Cherry Scone Making at Riverhead Library

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Riverhead Library set up a lovely event in which guests could bring their cooking equipment from home and learn how to make a delicious chocolate cherry scone on Wednesday, February 1 — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

With chef Rob Scott at the helm of dishing out ingredients and ensuring the correct measurements for the aspiring chefs, it was a delightful experience that resulted in some tasty treats for all those involved.

Riverhead Library offers lots of fun events and activities for people of all ages. Find more to do on their monthly calendar.

