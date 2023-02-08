Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As far as we’re concerned, Valentine’s Day is just an excuse to splurge on dinner (just kidding … kind of). The following 14 restaurants have announced alluring Valentine’s menus, specials and events to ensure your love of food doesn’t go unrequited.

HAMPTONS VALENTINE’S DINING

The Hampton Maid and R.AIRE Restaurant are back open with a renovated dining room, and their first order of business is hosting a romantic Valentine’s getaway. The package, available February 10–12 and 14, includes accommodations in a junior suite, country breakfast and a three-course dinner for $280.

Couples’ massages and a cooking class are available for additional fees and must be booked in advance. Those just looking for a magical dinner on Tuesday can book a table at R.AIRE for $75 per person, plus an optional wine pairing for $35; dinner includes choice of lobster bisque, rosemary smoked oysters, organic chicken Canelones, grilled wagyu filet mignon, duck breast, mushroom fideuà, classic flan, lemon meringue tart or chocolate mousse.

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Macari Vineyards has teamed up with Fyr and Salt, the North Fork’s newest private dining venture, to bring lovebirds two nights of romantic sit-down dinners. On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, enjoy three delicious wood-fired specialties paired with Macari’s latest releases. Top off the night with a glass of dessert wine and a dessert bar curated by Sweet Fancy LI. See the menu and reserve your spot on Macari’s website.

150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa has quite a lineup of activities planned for Valentine’s Day weekend — including live music, cookie decorating, mixology classes and more — but chief among them is the four-course prix-fixe dinner at the resort’s acclaimed restaurant, Scarpetta Beach.

On Tuesday, February 14, couples can enjoy a menu featuring choices such as dragon fruit salad, Montauk lobster bisque, truffle risotto, filet mignon, Pacific halibut and flourless chocolate cake. The romantic meal is about $90 per person, and you’ll want to reserve a table.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 212-244-8505, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

No restaurant on the East End has likely seen more Valentine’s Days than The 1770 House, built as a home in 1663 and converted into an inn in 1770. The 1770 House is serving a special three-course menu and special February room rates that are 15% off the regular winter prices for the month.

On February 14, the wine list highlights Champagne and sparkling wines from France, Spain, New Mexico and California. The entree choices include Montauk sea scallops, Montauk fluke almandine, hand-cut fettuccine with lamb meatballs, Berkshire pork tenderloin and a duo of grass-fed New York strip steak and braised short rib.

For dessert (which is a must on Valentine’s Day), a choice of sticky date cake with toffee sauce and vanilla gelato, dark chocolate cheesecake, peanut butter mousse, cappuccino pot de creme and rustic local apple crostata with salted caramel gelato.

143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Nick & Toni’s is another fantastic option for setting a romantic mood, with dine-in and takeout options. The $125 per person four-course menu for dine-in begins with a glass of an Italian sparkling rosé served with roasted red and yellow beets and fresh goat cheese.

Appetizer choices include tortellini in brodo, warm baby arugula salad, truffled burrata, wood roasted local oysters and prosciutto with roasted stuffed figs. For main courses, you have your choice of wild mushroom risotto, Montauk sea scallops, whole roasted black sea bass, roasted chicken, New Zealand lamb chops or New York wagyu strip steak.

Nick & Toni’s is no slouch when it comes to dessert, offering scrumptious options such as coconut tart, chocolate truffle torte, and tartufo for two.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Union Sushi & Steak is rolling out quite an impressive spread on Valentine’s Tuesday. The four-course meal, for $79 a person, includes choice of signature sushi roll, bao buns, tuna tower, beet salad, filet mignon, lobster ravioli and profiteroles.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com

The adage goes “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through food.” Rowdy Hall seems to agree, because they are offering a la carte specials on February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The full a la carte menu is also available. Specials include crispy oyster salad, lamb chops and malted milk chocolate pots de creme.

10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Coche Comedor is also honoring Cupid Day with their own a la carte specials, featuring wood-grilled local oysters, caldo de mariscos (clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp and lobster served with Chile de Arbol broth), and chocoflan to top it off. What’s Valentine’s Day without a little chocolate?

74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

Almond has also been bitten by the love bug. They will be offering a special Shades of Red menu on Valentine’s Day. The regular a la carte menu will not be available. Delectable dishes include clams casino, assorted up-island duck charcuterie, an aged Montauk tuna loin BLT sandwich, pork tortellini, Peconic Bay scallops and General Tso’s fluke. For dessert: beignets!

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Of course, if you want to eat like the most romantic people on Earth, the French, there’s always Pierre’s in Bridgehampton — serving the finest French cuisine 365 days a year.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbh.com

NORTH FORK VALENTINE’S DINING

Long Island Aquarium hosts the ChocoVino culinary experience on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. This five-course gourmet dinner pairs each course with a taste of chocolate and a sip of Raphael Vineyards wine, all while guests marvel at the aquatic displays around them. Reservations are $165 per person.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

In addition to the popular North Fork Table & Inn three-course dinner, they’re offering a Valentine’s four-course dinner on February 9–11 and 14 for $125. Romantic one-night getaways and two-night escapes are also available to really capitalize on the feeling of love in the air around this time of year.

57225 Route 25, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

When it comes to beautiful dinner views on the North Fork, it’s tough to beat the Long Island Sound, and The Halyard at Sound View is in just the right spot to capture the stunning seascape. From 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, couples can order from The Halyard’s winter a la carte menu or curated Valentine’s menu featuring Chef Nathan Hitchcock’s signature tuna crudo and a chocolate soufflé.

58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Not since grade school has choosing your Valentine been as important as it is at the East Wind Long Island Be My Valentine Dinner Dance on Saturday, February 18. From 7–11 p.m., guests at the Grand Ballroom will enjoy a premium open bar, live DJ music and a four-course dinner including heart-shaped ravioli.

The dinner is $95 per person, though an all-inclusive overnight package is also available.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com