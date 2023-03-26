Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With the admission price to this event being food pantry donations, anyone could go and see this lovely performance of the Calliope Brass, a completely female based group of brass players performing in celebration of Women’s History Month. With

crowd favorites included in their works such as Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein, this group filled the pews of the Presbyterian Church in East Hampton with music lovers. Calliope Brass, being based in New York City, are among the city’s most active musicians – playing on Broadway, major symphony orchestras, television, and mainstage acts for Adele, Pink Martini, and more. It was an absolute treat to see them perform here in Long Island in a place that had truly amazing acoustics.