East Hampton

Calliope Brass Performs at the East Hampton Presbyterian Church

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Ava Novack, Laura MastandreaRichard Lewin

  • Barbara Moss, Connie JudsonRichard Lewin

  • Bo Parsons, Jane UmanoffRichard Lewin

  • Audience applauds Calliope BrassRichard Lewin

  • Church Elder Kristy LaMonde, Church Music Director Jane HastayRichard Lewin

  • Church Music Director Jane HastayRichard Lewin

  • Erin Paul, Sara Mayo, Samantha Lake, Kate Umble SmuckerRichard Lewin

  • Frances Cassidy, Annette DanteRichard Lewin

  • Gayle Lester, Ted Borsack, Fred LesterRichard Lewin

  • Heddie and Pember EdwardsRichard Lewin

  • Joy Anne Dixon, Gennaro CavalieriRichard Lewin

  • Penny Hays, Hugh BrownRichard Lewin

  • Mary SiskaRichard Lewin

  • Robert and Joan Osborne

  • Sara DavisonRichard Lewin

  • Sofia and Sofi ValenzuelaRichard Lewin

  • Theo Robinson, Leo DavisRichard Lewin

With the admission price to this event being food pantry donations, anyone could go and see this lovely performance of the Calliope Brass, a completely female based group of brass players performing in celebration of Women’s History Month. With
crowd favorites included in their works such as Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein, this group filled the pews of the Presbyterian Church in East Hampton with music lovers. Calliope Brass, being based in New York City, are among the city’s most active musicians – playing on Broadway, major symphony orchestras, television, and mainstage acts for Adele, Pink Martini, and more. It was an absolute treat to see them perform here in Long Island in a place that had truly amazing acoustics.

