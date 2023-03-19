Sagaponack

Certain Moves Performs at the Wölffer Estate

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Lilian Si, Johnson YimBruce Mermelstein

  • Saxophonist Charles CertainBruce Mermelstein

  • Grandpa Henry Young, Xiomara BrophyBruce Mermelstein

  • Bartender Robert BaezBruce Mermelstein

  • Alyssa and Rich CachionBruce Mermelstein

  • Keyboardist Billy GainesBruce Mermelstein

  • Candice Dantzler, Dawnne Carnegie, Nicole HolnessBruce Mermelstein

  • Guitarist Dulie ZuhriBruce Mermelstein

  • Frank Ferrante and Rebecca Young DancingBruce Mermelstein

  • Frank Ferrante, Barbara Maslen, Bartender Robert Baez, Janis ToomanBruce Mermelstein

Wölffer Estate celebrated their final weeks of winter in style, bringing the Certain Moves band to the people in their cozy tasting room. The band played hits from the ’60s to modern day, ensuring that anyone who joined in would have a favorite song to get up and groove to. With seasonal pairings and new releases of wine, there was more than just music to make Wölffer’s guests dance. A perfect combination of song, dance and wine created the best environment imaginable to enjoy this last stretch of a particularly cold winter.

