Cherish the Ladies Perform at The Suffolk

Jacqueline Moore

  • Harpsichordist Catherine McHughPhillip Merritt

  • Executive Director Gary Hygom, Joanie MaddenPhillip Merritt

  • Founding Member Mary CooganPhillip Merritt

  • Phillip Merritt

  • Kathleen Sextan, Bill RinehimerPhillip Merritt

  • Keyboardist Catherine McHughPhillip Merritt

  • Laurie, Frank and Ellen TricamoPhillip Merritt

  • Accordion player Mirella MurrayPhillip Merritt

  • Phillip Merritt

  • Irish Step Dancers with Cherish the LadiesPhillip Merritt

  • Irish Step Dancer David KearneyPhillip Merritt

This group of performers hit two birds with one stone in this event. Celebrating both Women’s History Month as well as Saint Patrick’s day with stirring vocals and an energetic performance of traditional step dancing. This Grammy-Nominated group of lovely ladies performed at the Suffolk Theater for all to see just how they managed to break through the male-dominated Irish music industry. Attendees witnessed not only a stunning performance but had a full bar at their disposal with show-themed cocktails to top it off.

