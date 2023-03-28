Cherish the Ladies Perform at The Suffolk

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This group of performers hit two birds with one stone in this event. Celebrating both Women’s History Month as well as Saint Patrick’s day with stirring vocals and an energetic performance of traditional step dancing. This Grammy-Nominated group of lovely ladies performed at the Suffolk Theater for all to see just how they managed to break through the male-dominated Irish music industry. Attendees witnessed not only a stunning performance but had a full bar at their disposal with show-themed cocktails to top it off.